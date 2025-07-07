AMD Ryzen 9 9950X & Intel Core Ultra 7 265K Deals Hit Record Low For Prime Day





Even Amazon is not waiting around for its own Prime Day sales event to dish up tantalizing deals. The event starts tomorrow, July 8, and runs through July 11 for 96 hours of discounts. However, some chunky discounts are appearing early, including a couple of notable deals on fast processors from AMD and Intel, one of which comes with a gaming bonus.





Ryzen 9 9950X for just $434 at Amazon (33% off) right now. It's never been listed for less as an item that is sold and shipped by Amazon, with the previous low (not including marketplace sellers) being $517, which was the price at the end of May of this year. So even going by street pricing, this is a heck of a discount. Starting with AMD, you can score the company'sfor justright now. It's never been listed for less as an item that is sold and shipped by Amazon, with the previous low (not including marketplace sellers) being $517, which was the price at the end of May of this year. So even going by street pricing, this is a heck of a discount.





The Ryzen 9 9950X is based on AMD's latest-generation Zen 5 architecture , and if you're building from the ground up, you'll need both a socket AM5 motherboard and DDR5 memory.





AMD's top non-3D V-Cache chip for consumers sports 16 cores and 32 threads. It also features a 4.3GHz base clock, up to a 5.7GHz boost clock, 16MB of L2 cache, 64MB of L3 cache (80MB total cache), integrated Radeon graphics clocked at up to 2.2GHz, and a 170W TDP.





Gigabyte's X870 Aorus Elite WiFi7 (on sale for $259.99 versus $319.99) and MSI's MAG X870 Tomahawk WiFi (on sale for $229.99 versus $359.99), to give just a couple of examples. Given that this is a high-end chip, we recommend pairing it with an X870 or X870-E motherboard. There are lots of options out there, such as(on sale for) and(on sale for), to give just a couple of examples.





AMD's Ryzen 5 9600X was on sale for $165 at Amazon over the weekend. It's showing as out of stock as of this writing, but it'd be worth refreshing every once in a while to see if that changes. If you're looking to build a more affordable gaming PC, we've seen reports sayingwas on sale forover the weekend. It's showing as out of stock as of this writing, but it'd be worth refreshing every once in a while to see if that changes.

















The 265K is a mid-range chip with 20 cores and 20 threads (Intel ditched Hyper Threading with its Arrow Lake and Lunar Lake chips). It consists of 8 performance cores clocked at 3.9GHz to 5.5GHz, and 12 efficient cores running at 3.3GHz to 4.6GHz.





Other features include 36MB of L2 cache, 30MB of L3 cache (66MB total cache), onboard graphics clocked at 300MHz to 2GHz, and a dedicated NPU serving up 13 TOPS of AI muscle. Base power is set at 125W, while maximum turbo power is 250W.



