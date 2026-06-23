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10 Prime Day Video Game Deals to Beat the Summer Heat

by Alan VelascoTuesday, June 23, 2026, 02:12 PM EDT
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Gamers have had it tough lately. The AI boom has made it more expensive than ever to buy a game console or build a gaming PC. Thankfully, Amazon’s Prime Day features an excellent slate of video game deals to lessen the sting of ever-increasing hardware prices. Here are some of the best deals we found for Prime Day 2026, for a variety of platforms.

Elden Ring - $19.99 (60% off)


Elden Ring has aged like a fine wine since its release in 2022. Players who are up for a challenge will enjoy the adventure through The Lands Between as they battle all manner of monsters and experience epic boss fights. However, it’s important to note that this is the base game only, so you’ll still have to pay extra for the game’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC.

Silent Hill f - $29.83 (40% off)


This is hands down the best horror game of 2025 and a must play for fans of the genre. It takes place in 1960s Japan, where players will navigate the fog obscured town of Ebisugaoka as high school student Shimizu Hinako. Although the monster that goes bump in the night is just the beginning of the battle for Hinako.

Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater - $24.99 (50% off)


Konami has been on a roll lately, thanks to the modernization of several of its back catalog of classic games. This one is a remaster of Metal Gear Solid 3, which originally debuted on the PlayStation 2 and is considered to be the best entry in the legendary franchise. It’s a remarkably faithful remaster of the original with excellent quality-of-life improvements for new players.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth - $19.99 (47% off)


Rebirth serves as an excellent sequel to Final Fantasy VII Remake. The game’s battle system has been refined to allow players to get the most out of its cast of characters, while the game continues to deliver on its amazing music and story. This is a no brainer at this price for those who have already played the first game. Additionally, this Amazon edition includes a controller skin featuring Cloud and Sephiroth.

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle and Sparks of Hope - $9.99 (60% off)


This package is stuffed to the brim with value, as it includes both games from this unique Mario and Rabbids crossover project. These are turn based games with a lot of charm, where players will get tactical to defeat a wide variety of goofy enemies. Don’t let its style fool you, though, because it provides a stiff challenge for players of all ages.

Resident Evil Requiem - $55.99 (20% off)


The latest entry into the long running Resident Evil franchise, Requiem landed with a splash, quickly becoming an early contender for 2026’s game of the year. It manages to deftly mix slower, more horror focused gameplay with new character Grace, alongside action packed segments that shine with fan favorite character Leon.

If none of the games above pique your interest, then check out some more great options below:
Tags:  deals, Amazon, video-games, prime-day
Alan Velasco

Alan Velasco

When Alan isn’t watching his favorite streamers on Twitch he’s writing about tech, gaming and cybersecurity.
 
Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.
 
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