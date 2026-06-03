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Fake Minecraft Mods Infect 116K Systems With WeedHack Malware

by Alan VelascoWednesday, June 03, 2026, 11:07 AM EDT
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Minecraft has remained a mainstay in the gaming landscape for over a decade thanks in large part to the abundant number of mods available for the game. Hackers are now weaponizing this prevalence of mods in the Minecraft ecosystem, with security firm McAfee detailing a new malware campaign that started at the beginning of this year, dubbed WeedHack, which has affected over 116,000 victims.

When players are interested in running mods they’ll typically use a search engine to find something that appeals to them. Attackers are leveraging this behavior to spread their malicious software by conducting SEO poisoning, where they’ll specifically seek mods that only have a presence on GitHub and then set up a web page masquerading as the official site for the mod. Some of the projects that have been targeted include Meteor Client, Radium Client, Wurst Client, Aristois, LiquidBounce and Impact Client.

minecraft mods weedhack malware body
Image by McAfee

YouTube is another popular way for players to find mods that might interest them, and attackers are taking advantage of this, too. Polished videos that eschew AI generated elements give a sense of legitimacy to viewers, with the comments section serving as a way for attackers to guide others through the process of installing the malware or suggesting that the Windows security alerts are "normal." Meanwhile, the description section of the video will contain a link to the attacker-controlled site.

There are two tiers available for malicious actors, including a free tier and a premium tier. The free tier enables attackers to steal cookies and passwords from web browsers, target both browser-based and desktop app crypto wallets, capture screenshots, and lift credentials from Discord, Telegram and Steam. Starting at $5 a month, attackers gain the ability to control a victim’s webcam, conduct keylogging and perform reverse shell execution.

It’s incredibly concerning to see such potent malware be distributed for free or with such a low monthly cost, making the barrier to entry low and appealing to a wide range of attackers. Minecraft users should exercise caution when looking for mods to install.
Tags:  Gaming, security, cybersecurity, Minecraft
Alan Velasco

Alan Velasco

When Alan isn’t watching his favorite streamers on Twitch he’s writing about tech, gaming and cybersecurity.
 
Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.
 
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