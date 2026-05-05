6 Awesome LEGO Kits to Buy Ahead of the Sega Genesis Console Launch
LEGO has offered an array of sets dedicated to digital entertainment and the consoles of old, however. From intricate recreations of wood-paneled consoles to portable icons that defined childhoods, these sets offer a tactile way to revisit the golden age of gaming. Anyone wanting to build a LEGO gaming and arcade collection will dig these LEGO gaming classics:
LEGO Icons Atari 2600 Building SetThe Atari 2600 set serves as a tribute to the 1977 console that revolutionized home entertainment. This adult-oriented set replicates the famous wood-paneled aesthetic of the original hardware and includes a functioning joystick and three buildable cartridges for Asteroids, Adventure, and Centipede. The joystick even features a realistic feel, allowing users to move the lever and connect it to the console body just like the vintage equipment.
Beyond the hardware itself, the set includes three miniature dioramas that bring the classic games to life in three dimensions, featuring a spaceship, a castle, and a centipede. A clever sliding mechanism on the console reveals a hidden vignette of a 1980s bedroom, complete with a boom box, a retro telephone, and a child playing on the floor. This hidden scene adds a layer of depth to the build, capturing the culture of the era over and above the technology.
For dedicated fans of the original Adventure game, the set includes a specific tribute to the first-ever video game "Easter egg" hidden within the brick-built cartridge. Measuring over 13 inches wide, the completed model is designed to be a display piece for enthusiasts who appreciate the intersection of classic gaming and LEGO construction. It remains one of the most comprehensive homages to early home computing currently available.
The LEGO Icons Atari 2600 is currently 18% off for $255.
LEGO Super Mario Game BoyThe LEGO Game Boy offers a concentrated dose of nostalgia for anyone who remembers the handheld gaming revolution of the late 1980s. This 421-piece model captures the signature gray chassis, the purple action buttons, and the distinct contrast dial found on the original hardware. It is designed specifically for adult collectors who want a compact yet accurate centerpiece for a desk or shelf that celebrates Nintendo’s history.
The construction process emphasizes the tactile thrill of the original device, including an interchangeable 'Game Pak' that can be inserted into the back of the unit. To mimic the experience of actually using a Game Boy, the set provides lenticular screens that create a sense of movement and depth, reminiscent of the early green-tinted displays.
At 5 inches high and 11.5 inches wide, the set serves as an accessible project for those who want to enjoy a solo building experience. It avoids the complexity of larger sets while maintaining the high level of detail expected from the Icons line. The finished product acts as an eye-catching reminder of pop culture milestones and the enduring legacy of mobile gaming.
The LEGO Super Mario Game Boy is $59.95.
LEGO Genesis ControllerThe Sega Genesis Controller set focuses on the ergonomic design of the 16-bit era, providing a life-sized brick interpretation of a classic three-button gamepad. This model includes a dedicated display stand, making it a eye-catching addition to any game room or office decor. The front of the controller can be personalized with regional stickers, allowing builders to choose between different historical branding styles.
A unique feature of this build is found on the reverse side, where a microscale version of the Green Hill Zone is integrated into the housing. This tiny landscape features iconic characters and enemies from the Sonic series, blending the hardware with the software it was meant to play. It provides a creative contrast between the smooth exterior of the controller and the colorful, pixelated world hidden within its shell.
The model is roughly 5.5 inches wide, making it a small but cool gift for those who enjoy gaming memorabilia. The set focuses on the fine details of the buttons and directional pad and looks much like the original.
The LEGO Genesis Controller is $64.99.
LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Retro Gaming ConsoleThe Creator 3-in-1 set offers a versatile building experience for younger fans, allowing them to construct three different gaming icons using the same collection of bricks. The primary build is a handheld gaming console with moving buttons and joysticks, accompanied by three swappable cartridges. This flexibility encourages children to rebuild and reimagine their toys, extending the life of the set through different configurations.
In addition to the handheld unit, the set can be transformed into a desktop computer from the early PC era or a classic arcade cabinet. The computer model features a brick-built monitor and a keyboard with a mouse, while the arcade machine includes the vibrant game art typical of vintage arcades. Each of the three builds is designed to double as bedroom decor once the building phase is complete.
With 268 pieces, this set is designed to be manageable for builders aged eight and up. The finished handheld console stands about 3 inches high, providing a sturdy and interactive toy for imaginative play. It serves as an excellent introduction to the history of gaming for a new generation of builders.
The LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Retro Gaming Console is $19.97.
LEGO Icons PAC-MAN ArcadeThe PAC-MAN Arcade set is a high-fidelity recreation of the 1980s coin-operated phenomenon, designed to mimic a full-sized cabinet. The model features an illuminating coin slot and a four-way joystick, but its most impressive element is a mechanical maze that simulates the actual game. By turning a crank on the side, builders can watch the characters chase each other through the maze, replicating the moves of the original software.
The interior of the cabinet is accessible, allowing fans to view the complex gear system that powers the on-screen animation. The set also comes with a separate display base featuring larger, rotatable versions of Pac-Man and the ghosts, Blinky and Clyde. A simple button press on this base changes the direction and expression of the figures, adding a playful, interactive element to the display.
Standing over 12 inches tall, the cabinet is a significant build that includes a small 1980s arcade scene hidden inside the housing.
The LEGO PAC-MAN Arcade set is $267.99.
LEGO Sonic The Hedgehog Team Sonic Command TruckThe Team Sonic Command Truck is an action-oriented set that moves away from display sets and toward active play. The central feature is a massive mobile command center that opens to reveal a living area and storage room for various equipment. The truck includes a removable front cabin that can house two figures as well.
The set is populated with five characters, including minifigures for Sonic, Tails, and Metal Sonic, alongside buildable enemy figures like the Burrobot. Interactive features are built throughout the vehicle, such as a launch function that deploys Tails on his ATV and a movable stud launcher for engaging in battles. These mechanics allow young gamers to bring the fast-paced energy of the video games into a physical format.
Composed of 747 pieces, the command truck is a substantial build that measures over 10 inches long when closed. The set is supported by the LEGO Builder app, which provides 3D rotation and zoom features to help children navigate the more complex parts of the vehicle’s interior.
The LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog Team Sonic Command Truck is 14% off for $59.99.
For those who would like to grab a Lego Sega Genesis Console this summer, it will be $39.99 at launch.