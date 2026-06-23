Best Prime Day 3D Printer Deals To Grab Right Now On Amazon





For creators prioritizing speed and structural integrity, FDM enclosed CoreXY systems are seeing some of the steepest price cuts of the season. Flashforge has discounted its Adventurer series substantially, with the Adventurer 5M dropping from $299 down to $227 on Amazon. This high-speed machine boasts a peak printing velocity of 600 mm/s and full auto-bed leveling.





The multi-color capable variant, the Flashforge AD5X, is also marked down from $409 to $322. It features a 300°C direct-drive extruder that can handle a variety of demanding materials. Meanwhile, Creality is supporting these hardware price drops with deals on essential consumables, offering a 2-kilogram bundle of black and white 1.75mm PLA filament for just $22.78.









For users wanting detailed, smooth surface finishes, the resin side of the market is covered, too. Anycubic has aggressively marked down its high-tier machinery. For example, the Photon Mono M7 Max resin printer is currently more than $270 off, bringing its price down to $649.99. This machine is built for producing entire squads of gaming minis or massive sculptures simultaneously, using a generous 298 x 164 x 300 mm build volume.





If you prefer high-speed filament printing with advanced multi-color configurations, Anycubic’s Kobra S1 Combo has dropped from $649.99 to just $429.99. The Kobra S1 package includes the ACE Pro multi-material system, which not only allows you to swap between four different filaments during a single print job but also doubles as an active filament dryer to protect your plastic from humidity.

Check out some of these deals below via our affiliate links. It goes without saying that the limited-time promotional window traditionally close quickly as inventory sells out.

Flashforge AD5X Multi-color ($322, previously $409)

($322, previously $409) Flashforge Adventurer 5M ($227, previously $299)

($227, previously $299) Anycubic Photon Mono M7 Max ($649.99, previously $925.99)

($649.99, previously $925.99) Anycubic Kobra S1 Combo ($429.99, previously $649.99)

($429.99, previously $649.99) Creality 2kg PLA 1.75 mm filament bundle ($22.78, previously $29.99)







