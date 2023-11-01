A Guide To Building A Power-Efficient Gaming PC For Under $1500





Performance is one of the most important considerations for many people buying or building a desktop PC. Faster CPUs and GPUs can hit higher framerates with better image quality settings, a speedy SSD can launch apps quicker, and more memory can keep a system humming along while multi-tasking with nary a hiccup. But high performance PC hardware often generates a significant amount of heat and requires more power than a mainstream build. From Intel 13th and 14th Gen chips, to the Radeon RX 7900 XTX , to PCIe 5.0 SSDs, you're probably going to see lots of heat and power use in a system designed for maximum performance.Working and gaming on a PC that requires lots of power has a negative consequences. Using more power will have an impact on your electricity bill, and in the warmer summer months your A/C may have to work overtime to deal with the added heat being pumped out by a powerful PC. Thankfully, there are plenty of power-efficient components to choose from today, that still offer excellent all around performance, and they won't break the bank either. A budget of $1,500 is a good price point to target for a power-efficient, mainstream build, since more expensive, higher-end components also typically consume more power.



Of course, it's not necessary to follow this build guide to the letter, but before you swap out one component for another (particularly the CPU and GPU), it's important to understand why these components are a good choice for a PC geared towards power efficiency.

Two Builds To Choose From: AMD Versus Intel

The core of any PC is the CPU, and today's leading platforms are AMD's Ryzen 7000 series and Intel's 13th and 14th Gen lineups. While the Ryzen 7000 it typically more power efficient, Intel's mainstream chips are not far behind. You've probably seen benchmarks where 13th and 14th Gen CPUs hit much higher peak power draws than Ryzen 7000 chips, but at idle, and in bursty real-world gaming and productivity-related tasks, the differences are much smaller, especially with a PC loaded with more mainstream parts.



While the Ryzen 7000 series CPU will likely offer better efficiency overall, the 13th Gen Core i5 chip we recommend here is more affordable. Intel offers significant bang for buck this generation, using single and multi-threaded performance as the barometer. Of course, that's somewhat offset by the lower power efficiency, but if you want to save some money out of the gate by going Intel, that's a perfectly viable option.

<table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" style="width: 100%;" align="center">

<colgroup><col width="88" style="width: 66pt;"> <col width="305" style="width: 229pt;"> <col width="103" style="width: 77pt;"> <col width="102" style="width: 77pt;"> </colgroup>

<tbody>

<tr height="19" style="height: 14.4pt;">

<td class="xl65" style="height: 14.4pt; width: 66pt; font-size: 11pt; color: white; font-weight: 700; font-family: calibri, sans-serif; border-top: 1pt solid black; border-right: none; border-bottom: 1pt solid black; border-left: none; background: rgb(165, 165, 165);">Slot</td>

<td class="xl65" style="width: 229pt; font-size: 11pt; color: white; font-weight: 700; font-family: calibri, sans-serif; border-top: 1pt solid black; border-right: none; border-bottom: 1pt solid black; border-left: none; background: #a5a5a5;">Product Name </td>

<td class="xl65" style="text-align: right; width: 77pt; font-size: 11pt; color: white; font-weight: 700; font-family: calibri, sans-serif; border-top: 1pt solid black; border-right: none; border-bottom: 1pt solid black; border-left: none; background: #a5a5a5;">Amazon Price</td>

<td class="xl65" style="text-align: right; width: 77pt; font-size: 11pt; color: white; font-weight: 700; font-family: calibri, sans-serif; border-top: 1pt solid black; border-right: none; border-bottom: 1pt solid black; border-left: none; background: #a5a5a5;">Newegg Price</td>

</tr>

<tr height="19" style="height: 14.4pt;">

<td style="height: 14.4pt; font-size: 11pt; color: black; font-family: calibri, sans-serif; border: none; background: #d9d9d9;">CPU</td>

<td style="font-size: 11pt; color: black; font-family: calibri, sans-serif; border: none; background: #d9d9d9;">Ryzen 7 7700</td>

<td align="right" style="font-size: 11pt; color: black; font-family: calibri, sans-serif; border: none; background: #d9d9d9;"><a rel="noopener nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BMQHSCVF">329.00</a></td>

<td align="right" style="font-size: 11pt; color: black; font-family: calibri, sans-serif; border: none; background: #d9d9d9;"><a rel="noopener nofollow" href="https://www.newegg.com/amd-ryzen-7-7700/p/N82E16819113786">329.00</a></td>

</tr>

<tr height="19" style="height: 14.4pt;">

<td style="height: 14.4pt; font-size: 11pt; color: black; font-family: calibri, sans-serif; border: none;">CPU Cooler</td>

<td style="font-size: 11pt; color: black; font-family: calibri, sans-serif; border: none;">Thermalright Peerless Assassin 120 SE</td>

<td align="right" style="font-size: 11pt; color: black; font-family: calibri, sans-serif; border: none;"><a rel="noopener nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/Thermalright-Peerless-SE-Aluminium-Technology/dp/B09LGY38L4">34.90</a></td>

<td align="right" style="font-size: 11pt; color: black; font-family: calibri, sans-serif; border: none;"><a rel="noopener nofollow" href="https://www.newegg.com/p/0VE-01P6-00006">34.90</a></td>

</tr>

<tr height="19" style="height: 14.4pt;">

<td style="height: 14.4pt; font-size: 11pt; color: black; font-family: calibri, sans-serif; border: none; background: #d9d9d9;"><span style="font-size: 14.6667px; font-family: calibri, sans-serif; color: rgb(0, 0, 0);">Motherboard</span><br>

</td>

<td style="font-size: 11pt; color: black; font-family: calibri, sans-serif; border: none; background: url("ia") #d9d9d9;"><span style="font-size: 14.6667px; font-family: calibri, sans-serif; color: rgb(0, 0, 0);">ASUS TUF Gaming B650-Plus WiFi AM5 ATX motherboard</span><br>

</td>

<td align="right" style="font-size: 11pt; color: black; font-family: calibri, sans-serif; border: none; background: #d9d9d9;"><a rel="noopener nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/ASUS-TUF-B650-PLUS-Motherboard-Ethernet/dp/B0BHN7GGBQ">214.99</a></td>

<td align="right" style="font-size: 11pt; color: black; font-family: calibri, sans-serif; border: none; background: #d9d9d9;"><a rel="noopener nofollow" href="https://www.newegg.com/asus-tuf-gaming-b650-plus-wifi/p/N82E16813119595">214.99</a></td>

</tr>

<tr height="19" style="height: 14.4pt;">

<td style="height: 14.4pt; font-size: 11pt; color: black; font-family: calibri, sans-serif; border: none;">Graphics Card</td>

<td style="font-size: 11pt; color: black; font-family: calibri, sans-serif; border: none;">Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070</td>

<td align="right" style="font-size: 11pt; color: black; font-family: calibri, sans-serif; border: none;"><a rel="noopener nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/MSI-RTX-4070-Ventus-White/dp/B0CHBRJCDV">549.99</a></td>

<td align="right" style="font-size: 11pt; color: black; font-family: calibri, sans-serif; border: none;"><a rel="noopener nofollow" href="https://www.newegg.com/msi-geforce-rtx-4070-rtx-4070-ventus-2x-white-12g-oc/p/N82E16814137833">549.99</a></td>

</tr>

<tr height="19" style="height: 14.4pt;">

<td style="height: 14.4pt; font-size: 11pt; color: black; font-family: calibri, sans-serif; border: none; background: #d9d9d9;"><span style="font-size: 14.6667px; font-family: calibri, sans-serif; color: rgb(0, 0, 0);">Memory</span><br>

</td>

<td style="font-size: 11pt; color: black; font-family: calibri, sans-serif; border: none; background: #d9d9d9;"><span style="font-size: 14.6667px; font-family: calibri, sans-serif; color: rgb(0, 0, 0);">G.Skill Flare X5 32GB DDR5-6000 CL36</span><br>

</td>

<td align="right" style="font-size: 11pt; color: black; font-family: calibri, sans-serif; border: none; background: #d9d9d9;"><a rel="noopener nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/G-Skill-288-Pin-CL36-36-36-96-Channel-F5-6000J3636F16GX2-FX5/dp/B0BFGB2D2Z">92.99</a></td>

<td align="right" style="font-size: 11pt; color: black; font-family: calibri, sans-serif; border: none; background: #d9d9d9;"><a rel="noopener nofollow" href="https://www.newegg.com/g-skill-32gb/p/N82E16820374419">92.99</a></td>

</tr>

<tr height="19" style="height: 14.4pt;">

<td style="height: 14.4pt; font-size: 11pt; color: black; font-family: calibri, sans-serif; border: none;">Storage</td>

<td style="font-size: 11pt; color: black; font-family: calibri, sans-serif; border: none;">Teamgroup MP44 SSD</td>

<td align="right" style="font-size: 11pt; color: black; font-family: calibri, sans-serif; border: none;"><a rel="noopener nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/TEAMGROUP-Cache-Laptop-Desktop-TM8FPW001T0C101/dp/B0C4KRMKFW">52.99</a></td>

<td align="right" style="font-size: 11pt; color: black; font-family: calibri, sans-serif; border: none;"><a rel="noopener nofollow" href="https://www.newegg.com/team-group-1tb-mp44/p/N82E16820985036">54.99</a></td>

</tr>

<tr height="19" style="height: 14.4pt;">

<td style="height: 14.4pt; font-size: 11pt; color: black; font-family: calibri, sans-serif; border: none; background: #d9d9d9;"><span style="font-size: 14.6667px; font-family: calibri, sans-serif; color: rgb(0, 0, 0);">Case</span><br>

</td>

<td style="font-size: 11pt; color: black; font-family: calibri, sans-serif; border: none; background: #d9d9d9;"><span style="font-size: 14.6667px; font-family: calibri, sans-serif; color: rgb(0, 0, 0);">Corsair 4000D Airflow ATX case</span><br>

</td>

<td align="right" style="font-size: 11pt; color: black; font-family: calibri, sans-serif; border: none; background: #d9d9d9;"><a rel="noopener nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/Corsair-4000D-Airflow-Tempered-Mid-Tower/dp/B08C7BGV3D">104.99</a></td>

<td align="right" style="font-size: 11pt; color: black; font-family: calibri, sans-serif; border: none; background: #d9d9d9;"><a rel="noopener nofollow" href="https://www.newegg.com/black-corsair-4000d-airflow-atx-mid-tower/p/N82E16811139156">104.99</a></td>

</tr>

<tr height="19" style="height: 14.4pt;">

<td style="height: 14.4pt; font-size: 11pt; color: black; font-family: calibri, sans-serif; border: none;">Power Supply</td>

<td style="font-size: 11pt; color: black; font-family: calibri, sans-serif; border: none;">Corsair RM750e (2023) 750W 80+ Gold PSU</td>

<td align="right" style="font-size: 11pt; color: black; font-family: calibri, sans-serif; border: none;"><a rel="noopener nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BYR1BXC6">99.99</a></td>

<td align="right" style="font-size: 11pt; color: black; font-family: calibri, sans-serif; border: none;"><a rel="noopener nofollow" href="https://www.newegg.com/corsair-rm750e-cp-9020262-na-750-w/p/N82E16817139307">99.99</a></td>

</tr>

<tr height="19" style="height: 14.4pt;">

<td style="height: 14.4pt; font-size: 11pt; color: black; font-family: calibri, sans-serif; border-top: none; border-right: none; border-bottom: 1pt solid black; border-left: none;"><strong>Total, without tax or shipping<br>

</strong></td>

<td style="font-size: 11pt; color: black; font-family: calibri, sans-serif; border-top: none; border-right: none; border-bottom: 1pt solid black; border-left: none;"></td>

<td align="right" style="font-size: 11pt; color: black; font-family: calibri, sans-serif; border-top: none; border-right: none; border-bottom: 1pt solid black; border-left: none;"><strong>1479.84</strong></td>

<td align="right" style="font-size: 11pt; color: black; font-family: calibri, sans-serif; border-top: none; border-right: none; border-bottom: 1pt solid black; border-left: none;"><strong><strong style="color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: calibri, sans-serif; font-size: 14.6667px; text-align: -webkit-right;">1481.84</strong></strong></td>

</tr>

</tbody>

</table>=

Choosing A Power-Efficient CPU - The Brains Of The Operation

The CPU Cooler - Power Efficiency Plus A Good Cooler Means Silence

The Motherboard - The Foundation Of Your PC's Upgrade Path





The Memory - High Performance And Low Latency Are Best For Efficiency





The Graphics Card - Go Greener For Maximum Efficiency

The SSD - The More Storage, The Better

The Case - Most Efficient Without The RGB Lighting

Corsair 4000D Airflow: $79.99 at Amazon

The Power Supply - A Better Rating And More Capacity Means More Efficiency

Slot Product Name Amazon Price CPU AMD Ryzen 7 7700 $298.79 CPU Cooler Thermalright Peerless Assassin 120 SE $34.90 Motherboard ASUS TUF Gaming B650-Plus WiFi $214.99 Memory G.Skill Flare X5 32GB DDR5-6000 CL36 $95.99 Graphics Card MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ventus 2X White $549.99 Storage Teamgroup MP44 1TB $52.99 Case Corsair 4000D Airflow $79.99 Power Supply Corsair RM750e (2023) 80 Plus Gold $99.99 Total

$1427.63





Slot Product Name Amazon Price CPU Intel Core i5-13500 $247.98 CPU Cooler Thermalright Peerless Assassin 120 SE $34.90 Motherboard MSI MAG Z790 Tomahawk WiFi DDR4 $269.99 Memory Corsair Vengeance LPX 32GB DDR4-3600 CL18 $74.99 Graphics Card MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ventus 2X White $549.99 Storage Teamgroup MP44 1TB $52.99 Case Corsair 4000D Airflow $79.99 Power Supply Corsair RM750e (2023) 80 Plus Gold $99.99 Total

$1410.82

As you can see, there's not much separating the two builds in terms of pricing and we're well under the self-imposed $1,500 limit. Either way, you can expect roughly equivalent performance on both systems, since their specs are pretty comparable overall. In a combined CPU and GPU workload, your power consumption should be roughly 450 watts or so, which is pretty good considering the performance on tap with a system like this. In gaming, you'd probably see power consumption closer to 300 watts, which is pretty low for such a powerful PC.



Game-on, our efficient brothers and sisters. You now have a foundation that not only runs cool and quiet but won't break the bank either. And if you went with Intel, the total cost looks like this: