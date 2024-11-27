Brew-tiful Black Friday Coffee Maker Deals Up To 51% Off To Get Through The Daily Grind





Life is a grind, right? If you need extra help perking up in the morning, a cup of Joe will certainly do it. What's that you say, you don't have a coffee machine? Well no worries, because now that we're midway through Black Friday week, the deals are out in full force with some delicious discounts on coffee makers, which we've taken the liberty of rounding up.





Hamilton Beach's FlexBrew Trio, which is on sale for $67.99 at Kohl's (save 51%) after applying coupon code SHOP15 at checkout. That includes a $60 markdown over the MSRP, plus an additional 15% off, saving you a total of $72. Street pricing isn't usually that high, but this is the cheapest I've seen it. One that I'm personally familiar with is, which is on sale for(save 51%) after applying coupon codeat checkout. That includes a $60 markdown over the MSRP, plus an additional 15% off, saving you a total of $72. Street pricing isn't usually that high, but this is the cheapest I've seen it.





This is the black stainless steel variant. I own an older version of the FlexBrew and, depending on the time of the year, it sees daily use. While not overly fancy, what's great is that you can brew up a whole pot of coffee or a single-serve K-Cup pod. Why does it have Trio in the model? A third option is to use the included single-serve brew basket with coffee grounds, as it can be cheaper to buy coffee grounds versus K-Cups.





It's easy to use, you can program it to have a pot of coffee ready when you wake up, and the discounted pricing makes it a brew-tastic deal (cheaper than what I paid when I bought mine a few years ago). Oh, and if you prefer a spot of tea, you can buy tea in K-Cup form too, which is something I've recently been doing (works well).













Keurig K-Duo Plus that's on sale for $129.99 at Best Buy (save $70). You'll have to act fast on this one, though, as it's the 'Deal of the Day' at Best Buy. If you miss out, you can also check Amazon, which has matched Best Buy's sale price. If the idea of a dual-purpose coffee maker intrigues you but you'd rather stick with Keurig for your K-Cup fix, check out thethat's on sale for $129.99 at Best Buy (save $70). You'll have to act fast on this one, though, as it's the 'Deal of the Day' at Best Buy. If you miss out, you can also, which has matched Best Buy's sale price.





I haven't used this model, but the concept is the same as the FlexBrew—you can stuff a K-Cup into the single-serve tray or brew up an entire pot when guests are over (or when you know it's going to be a loooong day). And like the FlexBrew, the carafe will keep your coffee warm after it's brewed. I also like that it comes with a removable water tank, which makes it easy to refill and also simple to clean on occasion.





Here are some more coffee maker deals...