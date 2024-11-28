Feast On Thanksgiving Day Gaming Laptop Deals Like This Radeon-Powered HP For Only $429





First and foremost, let us at HotHardware wish everyone who celebrates turkey day a very happy Thanksgiving! Now, before the family arrives for a feast of cooked bird and all the fixings (which hopefully doesn't descend into a food fight over politics), feast your eyes on these gaming laptop deals we've rounded up, with some great discounts appearing right before Black Friday.





HP Victus laptop that's on sale for $429.99 at Best Buy (save $370). Labeled as a doorbuster deal, this is an attractive bargain for anyone in the market for an affordable gaming laptop, but who also doesn't want to settle for discrete graphics. One such deal is thisthat's on sale for. Labeled as a doorbuster deal, this is an attractive bargain for anyone in the market for an affordable gaming laptop, but who also doesn't want to settle for discrete graphics.





Though it's only $429.99, it comes configured with a respectable discrete GPU, AMD's Radeon RX 6550M. Like NVIDIA's mobile GeForce RTX 3050, the Radeon RX 6550M isn't a beast by any stretch, but it's a serviceable solution for gamers on a budget.





Other specs include a 15.6-inch Full HD 1080p display powered by a Ryzen 5 7535HS processor (6C/12T, 3.3GHz to 4.55GHz, 16MB of L3 cache), 8GB of DDR5 memory, and a 512GB solid state drive.





We're not enamored with the RAM and SSD combo, but again, this is a budget machine. In addition, both can be upgraded—it wouldn't cost that much to upgrade this laptop to 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.













ASUS TUF Gaming A16 laptop that's on sale for $699.99 at Best Buy (save $400). It kicks things up a notch nearly across the board, starting with a slightly bigger 16-inch display (also 1080p) with a fast 165Hz refresh rate. If you're looking for something a little more horsepower and have a little more money to throw at it, then check out thisthat's on sale for. It kicks things up a notch nearly across the board, starting with a slightly bigger 16-inch display (also 1080p) with a fast 165Hz refresh rate.





Internally, you're looking at a Ryzen 7 7735HS processor (8C/16T, 3.2GHz to 4.75GHz, 16MB of L3 cache) flanked by a Radeon RX 7700S GPU and 16GB of DDR5 memory. It also features a 512GB SSD, which is the same capacity as the HP Victus above, but you're getting a faster display, more RAM, and burlier CPU and GPU hardware with this deal.





Here are a few more gaming laptop deals...







