Pixel 8 And Pixel 8 Pro Are On Blowout Deals Ahead Of Next Made By Google Event

by Tim SweezySaturday, August 03, 2024, 11:44 AM EDT
hero pixel 8 pro
With the announcement of the next generation Google Pixel smartphones less than two weeks away, consumers are being treated to big discounts on the current Pixel 8 series. Whether someone wants all the power of the Pixel 8 Pro, or are just fine with the Pixel 8a, there is a deal to be had.

Google Pixel 8 Pro 128GB

The Google Pixel 8 Pro, billed as the company’s first smartphone with Google AI built in, features Gemini Nano, the company’s most efficient AI model.. The Google Tensor G3 chip powers all the AI-infused features baked in, such as cutting-edge photo and video enhancements and smarter ways to search and get help.

rear of pixel 8 pro

The Pixel 8 Pro also sports a large 6.7-inch Super Actua display, which the company says is the brightest Pixel display ever. It also has a refresh rate which intelligently adjusts between 1 and 120Hz.

Pixel phones are known for their high-quality cameras, and the Pixel 8 Pro is no different. Users can snap images with four cameras, ranging from the 50MP main to the 10.5MP front camera. Google not only provided quality cameras, but also delivers pro controls, unlocking manual camera settings such as shutter speed, ISO, and more.

The Google Pixel 8 Pro with 128GB of storage is currently on sale for 30% off for just $699.

Google Pixel 8

For those who prefer a smaller screen, the Pixel 8 with a 6.2-inch display may be just what the doctor ordered. While it may not have all the bells and whistles of its Pro sibling, it still packs the same Tensor G3 chip that powers the Pro model.

pixel 8 rear view

The Pixel 8 comes with a dual rear camera system which includes wide and ultrawide lenses. Super Res Zoom on the Pixel Camera allows users to get super close-up without the need of an extra telephoto lens. The Pixel Camera is also great for recording video, with what Google calls “stunning resolution and clear audio, even in crowded, dimly lit places.”

With Google AI built-in, users can take advantage of easier searches, screening calls, connecting in new languages, and more. The AI-enabled Circle to search feature unlocks a new way to search by allowing users to simply draw a circle around an image or text and then letting Google AI find it automatically.

The Google Pixel 8 with 128GB of storage is on sale for 29% for only $498.

Google Pixel 8a

Is the Google Pixel 8 still too much smartphone for you? Well, the Google Pixel 8a may fit the bill. Users will still be able to take advantage of using Google AI with the same Google Tensor G3 chip its higher priced siblings tout. It also comes with the same dual rear camera system (minus Macro Focus), and the same 6.1-inch Actua display of the Pixel 8 model.

pixel 8a being held

When it comes to battery life, the 8a is no slouch, with an estimated 24+ hours on a single charge. Need more battery life? By turning on Extreme Battery Saver, the Pixel 8a can last up to 72 hours. The Pixel 8a also has the same call features like Call Screen, Clear Calling, and Hold for Me.

With IP67 protection and the most durable A-Series design yet, the Pixel 8a can handle slips, spills, and dust. It also comes with a scratch-resistant display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 to add even more protection. Powerful protection is not limited to the physical features of the Pixel 8a, as it also comes with VPN by Google, and the Google Titan M2 security chip.

The Google Pixel 8a with 128GB of storage is currently 20% off for $399.
