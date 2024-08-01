Google Pixel 9 And 9 Pro: Storage, Tensor G4 And What To Expect
Readers of this site already have a pretty good idea what the upcoming Pixel 9 series will look like thanks to numerous leaks. We even have a stronger idea of their specifications now. Each will be powered by Tensor G4, have 12GB (Pixel 9) and 16GB (Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, plus Pixel 9 Pro Fold) of RAM, and storage starting at an honestly measly 128GB.
A couple of things that aren't set in stone until we have the phones in hand are faster charging speeds and a new modem. Google says that these new phones will charge faster at 45 watts versus the current 30W, which means we may see a new charger accessory sold on the Google Store.
Now, it's no secret that the Samsung-made Tensor G4 will offer only a marginal boost in single- and multi-core speeds, but what it DOES offer with its revised four small-core, three mid-core, and one large core arrangement is cooler operation and increased efficiency. Thus, combined with the slightly larger battery capacities and "new" Tensor architecture, the Pixel 9 phones could potentially avoid overheating/throttling issues of the current generation.
Secondly, sources have repeatedly said that the Tensor G4 will also sport the Exynos Modem 5400. It's reportedly bringing up to 50 percent lower power consumption over the Modem 5300 plus—this is the big one—satellite connectivity similar to iPhones. Initially, this feature will be provided by T-Mobile (in collaboration with SpaceX), allowing texting only. There could also be a separate SOS app to patch users through to emergency services when the need arises.
We're also excited that the Pixel 9 Pro could be come in two screen sizes: 6.3- and 6.8-inches. Apparently, there won't be compromises by going with the more compact solution—the 6.3-inch model is expected to have the same RAM, storage, and even camera package. Google has never done anything like this before and it's possible that this model might be the hot seller, offering the sweet spot between performance and size.
Prices have of the Pixel 9 lineup haven't been released (or leaked) yet, but we can expect a wider price spread between models, which gives customers more options to choose from.