Pixel 11 Pro Fold Leak Reveals Sleeker Frame And New Camera Bump





Initial CAD renders of the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold have surfaced online, offering an early glimpse at a device that prioritizes subtle refinement over a radical hardware overhaul. In other words, unless there are drastic and meaningful changes that we don't see, the next Google foldable looks to be a little bit muted as a design upgrade.





Dimensions provided in the leak reveal that Google is continuing its quest for a thinner profile, though it's still quite far off from the competition. The Pixel 11 Pro Fold is expected to measure 10.1mm when folded (versus 10.8mm of its predecessor ) and 4.8mm when unfolded.





Now, while Mountain View will probably claim that this makes it the thinnest foldable the company has produced to date, it still trails behind other offerings like the Honor Magic V6 or the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 , which have already pushed thicknesses below the 9mm mark. Elsewhere, the device’s height and width remain identical to the previous model (155.2mm and 150.4mm, respectively), meaning that the screen real estate and aspect ratio will feel very similar in hand.



