Pixel 11 Pro Fold Leak Reveals Sleeker Frame And New Camera Bump

by Aaron LeongTuesday, March 10, 2026, 11:29 AM EDT
hero google pixel 11 pro fold close
Initial CAD renders of the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold have surfaced online, offering an early glimpse at a device that prioritizes subtle refinement over a radical hardware overhaul. In other words, unless there are drastic and meaningful changes that we don't see, the next Google foldable looks to be a little bit muted as a design upgrade. 

pixel 11 fold camera

Thanks to official renders obtained by our buddies at Android Headlines (in collaboration with OnLeaks), we can surmise that the Pixel 11 Pro Fold is sticking closely to the blueprint of the current generation. Visually, the most obvious change is the modernized camera island, which has been tidied up for a more integrated aesthetic. Specifically, the LED flash and microphone have been moved into the top pill-shaped cutout of the module, and the sharp edges where the bump meets the back glass seems to have been softened. At first glace though, the fundamental layout is still very much like the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

Dimensions provided in the leak reveal that Google is continuing its quest for a thinner profile, though it's still quite far off from the competition. The Pixel 11 Pro Fold is expected to measure 10.1mm when folded (versus 10.8mm of its predecessor) and 4.8mm when unfolded.

Now, while Mountain View will probably claim that this makes it the thinnest foldable the company has produced to date, it still trails behind other offerings like the Honor Magic V6 or the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7, which have already pushed thicknesses below the 9mm mark. Elsewhere, the device’s height and width remain identical to the previous model (155.2mm and 150.4mm, respectively), meaning that the screen real estate and aspect ratio will feel very similar in hand.

pixel 11 fold flat

Under the hood, the device is expected to be powered by the Tensor G6 SoC, with the rumor mill saying that this chip is being built by TSMC on a 3nm process. There is also speculation regarding a move to a MediaTek-sourced modem, even if it was initially slated for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. 

Apart from the main processor, the rest of the hardware seems to be a "steady as she goes" update. Reports indicate that Google may face pricing challenges due to rising component costs and shifting trade tariffs. While the company originally aimed for a $1,500 price point, the final retail cost remains a question mark as we head toward a likely August reveal. Therefore, unless the new model finally receives the camera package it deserves, gets a larger battery, and perhaps even a proper creaseless display, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold could prove to be a hard sell.
