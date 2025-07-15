Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Specs Leak Reveals A New Trick For Foldables
One of the most notable Pro Fold upgrades appears to be in the display department. The device is expected to feature a 6.4-inch 120Hz refresh rate OLED cover display, a slight increase from its predecessor (at 6.3 inches). This increase won't affect the overall dimensions that much if at all, thanks to reduced display bezels and a redesigned hinge assembly. A particularly bright spot in the leaks is how the cover display now has a peak brightness of 3,000 nits, a noticeable jump from the previous 2,700 nits models.
Under the hood, the device is still rumored to be powered by Google's next-gen 3-nanometer Tensor G5 chipset. This custom-designed processor is expected to deliver significant performance enhancements, although it likely won't be prancing around with Snapdragon 8 Elite-equipped foldables anytime soon. Complementing the processor will be 16GB RAM plus storage options that range from 256GB to 512GB, and also a new 1TB variant.
On the imaging side, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is expected to sport roughly the same, but still versatile, rear camera setup. The array includes a 48-megapixel main camera, a 10.5MP ultrawide lens, and a 10.8MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom. Both the cover and inner displays are said to feature 10MP selfie cameras.
Battery life and capacities are also believed to see gains. Beating out Samsung's new Fold 7, the Pro Fold is anticipated to have a 5,015mAh cell. Still no silicon carbon tech here, but that larger battery (with 23-watt wired and 15W Qi2 wireless support) ought to get users through a day of heavy use.
Arguably one of the most significant advancements is the rumored IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. If true, this would make the Pixel 10 Pro Fold the first foldable smartphones to achieve this level of durability, addressing a major request from foldable users since Day 1.