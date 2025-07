Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Specs Leak Reveals A New Trick For Foldables

Fresh specification leaks are painting a better picture (leaving little to the imagination, in fact) of Google's upcoming Pixel 10 Pro Fold. The details, emerging from reliable sources, indicate a device that aims to push the boundaries of foldable smartphone technology (in the U.S. market at least), focusing on display quality, performance, and durability.One of the most notable Pro Fold upgrades appears to be in the display department. The device is expected to feature a 6.4-inch 120Hz refresh rate OLED cover display, a slight increase from its predecessor (at 6.3 inches) . This increase won't affect the overall dimensions that much if at all, thanks to reduced display bezels and a redesigned hinge assembly. A particularly bright spot in the leaks is how the cover display now has a peak brightness of 3,000 nits, a noticeable jump from the previous 2,700 nits models.Under the hood, the device is still rumored to be powered by Google's next-gen 3-nanometer Tensor G5 chipset. This custom-designed processor is expected to deliver significant performance enhancements, although it likely won't be prancing around with Snapdragon 8 Elite-equipped foldables anytime soon. Complementing the processor will be 16GB RAM plus storage options that range from 256GB to 512GB, and also a new 1TB variant.