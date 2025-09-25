Pixel 10 Pro XL Beats Galaxy S25 Ultra To Claim World's Best Smartphone Display





The Pixel 10 Pro XL's accomplishment comes down to doing well across several key metrics. The Actua display , a 6.8-inch OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, was lauded for its outstanding color accuracy and rendering. It features a new adaptive tone feature, similar to Apple's True Tone, that dynamically adjusts the white point to match ambient lighting.





It was a tight race. Credit: DxOMark



One of the most notable highlights in DxOMark's report is the panel's readability in outdoor conditions. The screen can reach a peak luminance of 3,013 nits in High Brightness Mode, making it one of the brightest on the market and ensuring content remains visible even under bright, direct sunlight. DxOMark's tests noted that HDR videos showcased stunningly balanced luminance, contrast, and color.

The device's touch responsiveness was also singled out as a major strength, providing fast and accurate feedback that is particularly beneficial for mobile gaming. Additionally, the phone has been awarded DxOMark's Eye Comfort Label due to its effective blue-light filtering and a pulse-width modulation (PWM) frequency of 480Hz, which is helpful for reducing eye strain.









While the phone's display received glowing reviews, the report did mention a few minor drawbacks. The display exhibits some luminance loss and color shifts when viewed at an angle, and SDR videos could benefit from higher brightness. During our time with the phone , we noted that the display was protected by Victus 2, which can be seen as a negative by some since the Galaxy S25 Ultra uses the much newer and more advanced Gorilla Armor 2.









If you'd like to see the Google Pixel 10 Proi XL's awesome display for yourselves, be sure to check these out:

In a significant win for Google's latest flagship smartphone, the Pixel 10 Pro XL has claimed the top spot in DxOMark's highly-regarded (some might say superficial) display ranking, even if just by a hair. With an overall score of 161, the device has pipped its closest competitors, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and its sibling, the Pixel 10.