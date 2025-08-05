Google's Pixel 10 Teaser Mocks Apple Intelligence And It's Not Wrong





Google has escalated the AI arms race in the smartphone market with a new Pixel 10 teaser, this time taking a direct and not-so-subtle jab at Apple's ongoing delays with its promised Apple Intelligence features. The short clip basically positions the Pixel 10 as the phone for those who want advanced AI now, not at some undefined point in the future.











The 30-second teaser video (playing perfectly to an instrumental version of Dr. Dre's "The Next Episode") features a sleek, shadowy shot of the Pixel 10 Pro . A narrator delivers a pointed message: "If you buy a new phone because of a feature that’s coming soon… but it’s been coming soon for a full year… you could change your definition of soon. Or you could just change your phone." The ad concludes with the tagline, "Ask more of your phone," and shows the official launch date to be August 20.





The promised full power of Apple Intelligence is still yet to be realized.



While Apple is never mentioned by name, the reference is crystal clear. At the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) a year ago, Apple unveiled a suite of AI-powered upgrades for Siri under the banner of Apple Intelligence. These features that include deeper contextual understanding and cross-app functionality were a headline-grabbing selling point for the iPhone 16 lineup. However, nearly a year later, many of those features have yet to materialize, and official statements from Apple have pushed the rollout timeline into 2026.





Fun fact: Another clue to the Apple jab is the use of Dr. Dre's beat, because Apple owns Beats by Dre. Oh, snap!