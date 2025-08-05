Google's Pixel 10 Teaser Mocks Apple Intelligence And It's Not Wrong
by
Aaron Leong
—
Tuesday, August 05, 2025, 11:51 AM EDT
Google has escalated the AI arms race in the smartphone market with a new Pixel 10 teaser, this time taking a direct and not-so-subtle jab at Apple's ongoing delays with its promised Apple Intelligence features. The short clip basically positions the Pixel 10 as the phone for those who want advanced AI now, not at some undefined point in the future.
The 30-second teaser video (playing perfectly to an instrumental version of Dr. Dre's "The Next Episode") features a sleek, shadowy shot of the Pixel 10 Pro. A narrator delivers a pointed message: "If you buy a new phone because of a feature that’s coming soon… but it’s been coming soon for a full year… you could change your definition of soon. Or you could just change your phone." The ad concludes with the tagline, "Ask more of your phone," and shows the official launch date to be August 20.
While Apple is never mentioned by name, the reference is crystal clear. At the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) a year ago, Apple unveiled a suite of AI-powered upgrades for Siri under the banner of Apple Intelligence. These features that include deeper contextual understanding and cross-app functionality were a headline-grabbing selling point for the iPhone 16 lineup. However, nearly a year later, many of those features have yet to materialize, and official statements from Apple have pushed the rollout timeline into 2026.
Fun fact: Another clue to the Apple jab is the use of Dr. Dre's beat, because Apple owns Beats by Dre. Oh, snap!
Google's simple campaign highlights a central pillar of its own smartphone strategy: delivering a seamless, AI-centric UX from day one. The Pixel 10 is expected to arrive with a new Tensor G5 chipset and a host of Gemini-powered AI capabilities already integrated, from enhanced photo editing to more intuitive voice commands. By contrast, Apple’s slow rollout and regional restrictions—with a number of key features not being available in the UK or EU at launch—have created an opportunity for competitors to gain ground.
Google's ad comes just weeks before the highly anticipated Made by Google launch event on August 20. Besides the Pixel 10 lineup, the Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds 2a are expected to drop that day as well.