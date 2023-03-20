AMD Phoenix 2 CPU With Zen 4 and Zen 4c Hybrid Config Breaks Cover





Well apparently, there will also be a "Phoenix 2", and rather than being a straight successor to the original as the name would imply, it seems to be a "fork" of the design focused on lower-power applications. It has far fewer cores and a much smaller GPU , but the biggest change compared to the original recipe is the implementation of a hybrid architecture almost-but-not-completely unlike Intel's design





The system specifications from the MilkyWay@Home listing.









Phoenix 2 is supposed to include just two full-fat Zen 4 CPU cores, while another four Zen 4C cores serve as low-power processors for background tasks. The RDNA 3 GPU has been cut back from six WGPs (12 CU) to just two (4 CU), and the TDP apparently drops from "35W+" to a maximum of 28W.





A Coreboot commit last month confirmed the CPUID string for Phoenix 2. Image: Coelacanth's Dream blog

