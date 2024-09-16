The First DDR5-9600 Memory Kit Is Here And Even Faster RAM Is Coming





One of the early promises of DDR5 memory when it first appeared on the scene was that speeds would hit a blistering DDR5-10000 , leaving even the fastest DDR4 memory kits built for overclocking in the dust. We're not quite there yet, but we're closer than ever with Asgard trumpeting its new Thor-branded DDR5-9600 memory kit as part of its Thunder series.





In a post on WeChat, Asgard brags that its DDR5-9600 kit dethrones the fastest memory on the market, which before now was DDR5-9200.







"This is not just a numerical increase, but also means a qualitative leap in data processing speed, system responsiveness, etc. For gamers, content creators and users in the field of high-performance computing who pursue extreme performance, this improvement will undoubtedly greatly improve work efficiency and entertainment experience," Asgard said (via Google Translate).













Memory makers are starting to unlock increasingly higher speeds in part through the use of Clocked Unbuffered DIMM (CUDIMM) technology. These types of memory modules feature an integrated circuit (IC) that serves as a clock driver (CKD) on the DIMM itself, rather than using the clock from the CPU. This is done for better signal integrity to make higher speeds attainable.





"Each memory module is equipped with CKD, which effectively solves the bottleneck problem of clock signal transmission between CPU and DRAM, allowing the memory to maintain a stable operating state at a higher frequency. This technological breakthrough not only improves the extreme frequency of the memory, but also enhances the overall stability of the system, providing a broader exploration space for overclocking enthusiasts," Asgard adds.









That isn't the only challenge with high-speed kits, though. Heat dissipation is also key, and to that end, Asgard claims it "developed a new memory heat dissipation vest" to keep temps in check. Additionally, a CPU-Z screenshot shared by the company reveals that its DDR5-9600 memory kit is employing SK hynix memory chips with a 44 CAS latency. These are presumably highly binned chips that are specified for 1.5V.



