OnePlus 16 Could Be The First Phone To Break The Sub-1mm Display Bezel Barrier





Rumors are a-swirling over the next OnePlus flagship, with some saying that the OnePlus 16 is set to shatter the 1mm display bezel barrier, inching (or should that be millimetering) us closer to the bezel-less smartphone dream some enthusiasts have sleepless nights over.

If this claim (as noted by tech insider Old Chen Air over at Weibo) holds true, the new phone will surpass the already impressive 1.15mm borders on the current OnePlus 15. To the layperson, a fraction of a millimeter may seem negligible on paper, but shaving off 0.1-0.2mm requires a rethink of the chassis, structural adhesives used to bond the panel to said chassis, as well as display integrity (especially during drops). Visually, the result is a device that appears to be entirely made of glass, creating a near true infinity display.







