OnePlus 16 Could Be The First Phone To Break The Sub-1mm Display Bezel Barrier
Likewise, the OnePlus 16 is reportedly being developed as a no-compromise powerhouse to address criticisms of its predecessor. While the OnePlus 15 was noted for its crazy endurance and performance, many felt its camera (after dropping its Hasselblad partnership) and display specs took a back seat. The 16 aims to correct, at least the latter, with a rumored 240Hz refresh rate OLED panel, paired with the next-generation Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset. All that power will be backed by a 9,000mAh Glacier silicon-carbon battery.
Initial reports indicate the return of a pro-level imaging experience, potentially featuring dual 200MP sensors, i.e. a primary wide lens and a periscope telephoto lens. To this point, OnePlus might split the 16 into regular and Pro models, the latter with the improved camera hardware. In either iteration, the new device, like the 15, will have the sort of firepower to threaten dedicated gaming phones. The 16 Pro will thus pit itself against mainstream flagships such as the iPhone 17 Pro and Samsung’s Galaxy S26 Ultra.
Expected to launch in the final quarter of 2026, we're crossing our fingers that the near-bezel-less OnePlus 16 will represent a "never settle" return to form. With its recent releases and decisions, some have feared that the company had taken a direction for the worst or was even being absorbed back into the Oppo fold (a hot rumor that's been quelched by OnePlus so far).