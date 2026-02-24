CATEGORIES
OnePlus 16 Could Be The First Phone To Break The Sub-1mm Display Bezel Barrier

by Aaron LeongTuesday, February 24, 2026, 10:05 AM EDT
Rumors are a-swirling over the next OnePlus flagship, with some saying that the OnePlus 16 is set to shatter the 1mm display bezel barrier, inching (or should that be millimetering) us closer to the bezel-less smartphone dream some enthusiasts have sleepless nights over. 

If this claim (as noted by tech insider Old Chen Air over at Weibo) holds true, the new phone will surpass the already impressive 1.15mm borders on the current OnePlus 15. To the layperson, a fraction of a millimeter may seem negligible on paper, but shaving off 0.1-0.2mm requires a rethink of the chassis, structural adhesives used to bond the panel to said chassis, as well as display integrity (especially during drops). Visually, the result is a device that appears to be entirely made of glass, creating a near true infinity display.

Likewise, the OnePlus 16 is reportedly being developed as a no-compromise powerhouse to address criticisms of its predecessor. While the OnePlus 15 was noted for its crazy endurance and performance, many felt its camera (after dropping its Hasselblad partnership) and display specs took a back seat. The 16 aims to correct, at least the latter, with a rumored 240Hz refresh rate OLED panel, paired with the next-generation Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset. All that power will be backed by a 9,000mAh Glacier silicon-carbon battery.

Initial reports indicate the return of a pro-level imaging experience, potentially featuring dual 200MP sensors, i.e. a primary wide lens and a  periscope telephoto lens. To this point, OnePlus might split the 16 into regular and Pro models, the latter with the improved camera hardware. In either iteration, the new device, like the 15, will have the sort of firepower to threaten dedicated gaming phones. The 16 Pro will thus pit itself against mainstream flagships such as the iPhone 17 Pro and Samsung’s Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Expected to launch in the final quarter of 2026, we're crossing our fingers that the near-bezel-less OnePlus 16 will represent a "never settle" return to form. With its recent releases and decisions, some have feared that the company had taken a direction for the worst or was even being absorbed back into the Oppo fold (a hot rumor that's been quelched by OnePlus so far).
Tags:  screens, smartphones, OnePlus, oneplus 16
Aaron Leong

Tech enthusiast, YouTuber, engineer, rock climber, family guy. 'Nuff said.
