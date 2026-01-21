OnePlus Responds To Bombshell Claim That The Brand Is Being Shut Down
by
Aaron Leong
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Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 10:45 AM EDT
The 'Never Settle' spirit is facing its most existential crisis yet as reports emerge that OnePlus, the revered flagship killer, is being systematically dismantled by its parent company, Oppo. OnePlus has denied the claims, but signs have been pointing to some kind of downsizing or eventual exit from certain markets.
The firestorm began with an explosive report from Android Headlines, claiming that the OnePlus brand is being "wound down and put on life support." According to the article, which cites current and former employees across three continents and data from four independent analyst firms, the brand's global shipments plummeted by over 20% in 2024. The situation is particularly dire in its primary strongholds, where market share in China has reportedly halved, while in India, a region that once accounted for nearly half of all OnePlus sales, over 4,500 retail stores have allegedly stopped carrying the devices due to low or non-existent profit margins.
Adding weight to the narrative are reports of notable operational retreats. The company’s Dallas headquarters reportedly shuttered without a public announcement, leaving the North American team reduced to a skeleton crew of just 15 and all major decisions now flowing directly from Oppo's China HQ. This consolidation has already led to the rumored cancellation of high-profile projects, including the Open 2 foldable (a.k.a. Find N5) and a compact flagship dubbed the OnePlus 15s.
I wanted to address some misinformation that has been circulating about OnePlus India and its operations.
We’re operating as usual and will continue to do so.
Never Settle. pic.twitter.com/eAGA7iy3Xs
OnePlus is not going down without a fight, though, at least in the court of public opinion. OnePlus India CEO Robin Liu (via X) categorically denied the shutdown rumors, labeling them "false" and "unverified." So far, the company has insisted that its operations remain normal and urged fans to rely only on official sources. To that end, OnePlus North America offered a similar denial in a statement.
"OnePlus North America continues to operate, with full guarantee of users' after-sales support, software updates, and rights commitments," OnePlus North America said in a statement.
Despite these reassurances, critics have pointed out that the recent "Oppo-ification" of the entire company portfolio, e.g. reintegrating Realme as a sub-brand, the merging of OxygenOS with Oppo’s ColorOS, plus the expiration of the Hasselblad camera partnership, as signs of Oppo tightening its belt.
We've opined on how recent OnePlus devices have leaned towards gamer-centric features and maybe that's what the (sub) brand will be marketed as moving forward (pure speculation), while Oppo takes the lead on premium photography and global market expansion. Stay tuned for more definitive details as they emerge.