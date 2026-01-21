OnePlus Responds To Bombshell Claim That The Brand Is Being Shut Down





The 'Never Settle' spirit is facing its most existential crisis yet as reports emerge that OnePlus, the revered flagship killer , is being systematically dismantled by its parent company, Oppo. OnePlus has denied the claims, but signs have been pointing to some kind of downsizing or eventual exit from certain markets.





OnePlus 15 In Sandstorm Finish



I wanted to address some misinformation that has been circulating about OnePlus India and its operations.

We’re operating as usual and will continue to do so.

Never Settle. pic.twitter.com/eAGA7iy3Xs — Robin Liu (@RobinLiuOnePlus) January 21, 2026 Adding weight to the narrative are reports of notable operational retreats. The company’s Dallas headquarters reportedly shuttered without a public announcement, leaving the North American team reduced to a skeleton crew of just 15 and all major decisions now flowing directly from Oppo's China HQ. This consolidation has already led to the rumored cancellation of high-profile projects, including the Open 2 foldable (a.k.a. Find N5) and a compact flagship dubbed the OnePlus 15s.

OnePlus is not going down without a fight, though, at least in the court of public opinion. OnePlus India CEO Robin Liu (via X) categorically denied the shutdown rumors, labeling them "false" and "unverified." So far, the company has insisted that its operations remain normal and urged fans to rely only on official sources. To that end, OnePlus North America offered a similar denial in a statement.





"OnePlus North America continues to operate, with full guarantee of users' after-sales support, software updates, and rights commitments," OnePlus North America said in a statement.





Despite these reassurances, critics have pointed out that the recent "Oppo-ification" of the entire company portfolio, e.g. reintegrating Realme as a sub-brand, the merging of OxygenOS with Oppo’s ColorOS, plus the expiration of the Hasselblad camera partnership, as signs of Oppo tightening its belt.







