OnePlus Turbo Declares War On Gaming Phones With A Huge Battery





Leaks by tipsters suggest that at least two Turbo models are in development, both slated to feature giant batteries. While general estimates put the capacity around 9,000 mAh, more specific reports on the first Turbo handset point to a still-massive 8,000 mAh cell. To put this in perspective, these capacities cast a shadow on the current OnePlus battery champ, the OnePlus 15 and its 7,300 mAh battery.









The timing of the launch (sometime in 2026) points to the rising demand for gaming phones, although launching devices with batteries that meet (or exceed) user needs without the need for external power banks or being tethered to the wall is going to be a killer feature in its own right.. However, the initial rollout presents a familiar picture: the Turbo series is currently expected to be exclusive to the Chinese market, while sometimes offering slightly different specifications for eventual global variants.





We've previously mentioned in our reports of the OnePlus 15 that with the end of the Hasselblad partnership, its flagship began to lean hard into endurance and gaming, due in part to the aforementioned battery size, plus the company's proprietary gaming core , FPS Max, and triple-chip architecture. With the introduction of the Turbos , however, we wonder how the their flagships will stand apart within the product lineup.