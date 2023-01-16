OnePlus 10 Phones Are Up On Great Deals Now, Ushering In The OnePlus 11
The start of a new year is the start of a new generation of devices. For savvy consumers, this means there are discounts to be found on the great devices of generations past, for those who want to put in the legwork. Who wants to do all that work, though? Well we did, so if you're in the market for a new mobile phone, check out these discounted OnePlus phones we think you'll love!
We'll kick off our list with OnePlus's flagship from 2022, the OnePlus 10 Pro, pictured up top. We reviewed this Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powered smartphone back in March and gave it a deserved recommendation. It houses 8GB of RAM with 128GB of storage space at base. Its camera was co-developed with Swedish photography company Hasselblad to provide beautiful imagery and its 5000mAh battery provides a charge for a reasonably long time. All of this is packed into a device with a 120Hz 6.7-inch display. You can grab this device today for $200 off its usual price thanks to a 25% discount, bringing it down to just $599.99, a respectable price for a very solid flagship. You can even pick up this phone in a bundle with OnePlus Buds Pro for a 21% discount from its normal $949.98, which brings it to $742.33. A savings of $207.65!
The next option on our list is the OnePlus 10T. The processor driving this mobile powerhouse is the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which threw up some impressive numbers on our benchmarks. This phone comes in two capacity variations, 16GB of RAM with 256GB of space, or 8GB of RAM with 128GB of space. There are triple cameras at 50, 8, and 2 megapixels for the primary, ultrawide, and macro cameras, respectively. While it doesn't have wireless charging, the charging it does have is blazingly fast thanks to its 125-watt SuperVOOC charging. It may be missing a few features compared to the Pro, but as our review points out that's kind of the purpose behind the T series from OnePlus—a little more budget-friendly, but still really close to the features of top tier. Either variant is being offered for $100 off its usual retail price. That makes the 8GB RAM/128GB storage model $549.99, and the 16GB RAM/256GB storage model $649.99.
Of course, like almost all manufacturers, OnePlus has its budget options. In that regard, we have the OnePlus Nord N200 5G. It is powered by the significantly more modest Snapdragon 480 5G mobile processor, but when we reviewed it, we still gave it our recommendation within its weight-class. Some highlights of this device include that it still has a headphone jack, a feature missing from most flagships today, and it has fantastic battery life thanks to the 5000mAh battery. The display is a Full HD 6.49" panel and has 4GB of RAM with 64GB of built-in storage. You can even expand that storage through a memory card slot. The current sale price tag is practically pocket-change compared to flagships. At only $189.99 you'd be saving $50 off the already outstanding $239.99 this is usually priced at.
Perhaps you want just a little more power and sophistication out of your mobile device, but don't quite want to drop flagship-level cash. Well, we called the design of the OnePlus Nord N20 5G "unique and sophisticated," so at the very least, you know it looks nice. This device has an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance, is powered by a Snapdragon 695 5G processor, holds 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Like the N200 above, the storage here can be expanded, in this case all the way up to 512GB via MicroSD. The rear camera has a triple camera system lead by a 64 megapixel primary sensor, and the selfie cam is 16 megapixels. The 4500mAh battery has 33W fast charging support, which could allow you to get up to a full day's charge in about thirty minutes. Pick this one up for only $279.99, which is a savings of $20 from $299.99.
Maybe, just maybe, you still want a flagship, but definitely do not want to break the bank, and you don't mind if it's just a little older. Well, the OnePlus 9 is still an extremely solid option, and with a 51% discount, it is kind of hard to pass up. We granted this device our approval in our review because of its good performance, great audio quality, beautiful display, and good-looking design. Its 4500mAh battery can be charged rapidly thanks to support for 65-watt fast charging. The 6.5" Full HD 120Hz display is smooth, and sits in front of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, with a Snapdragon 888 processor. At a 51% discount, you only pay $294 for this normally $599.99 phone. That's a whopping $305.99 off!