One UI 8.5 Brings Big Changes To Android: New Features & Supported Devices Explained





Samsung has kicked off the One UI 8.5 beta program and, with it, promises "next-level ease of use" across Galaxy S25 devices (for now). Built on Android 16 QPR2 , the latest Samsung mobile skin intends on bringing a unified and intelligent mobile experience, focusing intensely on productivity, system performance, and security.





Photo Assist (click to enlarge)



Among the improvements, the popular Photo Assist tool receives a major overhaul, allowing users to engage in continuous image generation and editing. Instead of needing to save each iteration, users can now edit freely, keeping a comprehensive history of their changes and selecting their final preferred output only when satisfied (Hello, Google Photos, are you listening?).





Sharing has also been simplified thanks to enhancements to Quick Share, which is now intelligent enough to recognize individuals within photos and proactively suggest sending the images directly to those relevant contacts.





Storage Share (click to enlarge)



Likewise, One UI 8.5 seems to be more focused on uniting function and connectivity within the greater Galaxy ecosystem. The introduction of Storage Share, for instance, integrates other Galaxy devices (including connected tablets and PCs) directly into the phone’s My Files app, allowing users to access and manage files stored elsewhere, even from their Samsung Smart TV.





For enhanced communication, the new Audio Broadcast capability leverages LE Audio and Auracast to enable users to broadcast their voice using their phone's built-in microphone to nearby compatible devices (like Samsung earphones), a feature ideal for group tours, classroom settings, or shared listening experiences.

Stronger device protection and user control is also on the docket. Theft Protection keeps phones and their data secure if they're lost or stolen, while Failed Authentication Lock adds a critical safeguard by automatically locking the screen after excessive failed attempts to verify identity via fingerprint, PIN, or password. Furthermore, a deeper Identity Check now shields more critical settings than before.





From a visual perspective, the skin undergoes a few visual refreshes, incorporating transparency elements and refined 3D-style app icons and UI components, alongside redesigned power management controls and expanded customization options for the Quick panel and lock screen.