Android 16 December Update Adds More Customizations & A New AI Trick

by Alan VelascoWednesday, December 03, 2025, 02:58 PM EDT
The latest update coming to Android 16 marks a shift in how Google plans to roll out releases. Moving forward, users will receive smaller updates more frequently instead of waiting for a large yearly update. The new features in this upcoming update include easier management of notifications, further customization options to change the look and feel of the OS, and more powerful parental controls.

Notifications in Android 16 will be easier to manage thanks to an assist from AI. Notification summaries will shrink down longer messages and group chats to provide “quick understanding and context at a glance.” Moreover, lower priority notifications such as promotions will be grouped together or silenced.

Additionally, this update introduces a plethora of new customization options so users can lock in their preferred aesthetic. There will now be custom icon shapes for the home screen, themed icons that automatically apply across apps for a unified look, and dark mode mavens will be able to have apps conform to this mode even if an app doesn’t natively support it.

Last, but certainly not least, parents are going to be getting new tools to have peace of mind while their kids use their devices. A new central location found in Android Settings dubbed Parental Controls is coming. In the Parental Controls menu, parents will be able to set how much screen time kids are allowed, choose what time devices will be locked during the night, limit the amount of time that can be spent on an app, and have flexibility by granting additional time to kids as necessary.

The update is now available for Pixel devices that are eligible to run Android 16, but should also make its way to other Android devices in the near future.
Tags:  Android, Google, (nasdaq:goog)
Alan Velasco

Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.
