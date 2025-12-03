Android 16 December Update Adds More Customizations & A New AI Trick
Notifications in Android 16 will be easier to manage thanks to an assist from AI. Notification summaries will shrink down longer messages and group chats to provide “quick understanding and context at a glance.” Moreover, lower priority notifications such as promotions will be grouped together or silenced.
Additionally, this update introduces a plethora of new customization options so users can lock in their preferred aesthetic. There will now be custom icon shapes for the home screen, themed icons that automatically apply across apps for a unified look, and dark mode mavens will be able to have apps conform to this mode even if an app doesn’t natively support it.
Last, but certainly not least, parents are going to be getting new tools to have peace of mind while their kids use their devices. A new central location found in Android Settings dubbed Parental Controls is coming. In the Parental Controls menu, parents will be able to set how much screen time kids are allowed, choose what time devices will be locked during the night, limit the amount of time that can be spent on an app, and have flexibility by granting additional time to kids as necessary.
The update is now available for Pixel devices that are eligible to run Android 16, but should also make its way to other Android devices in the near future.