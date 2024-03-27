CATEGORIES
Samsung Galaxy AI To Give Older Galaxy Phones A Boost With One UI 6.1 Update

by Tim SweezyWednesday, March 27, 2024, 10:02 AM EDT
Samsung is bringing its Galaxy AI features to more of its Galaxy devices this week. One UI 6.1 will begin rolling out soon to a select group of Galaxy owners across most carriers, with a few devices not seeing the update until next month.

Samsung made it clear that it was all in when it came to AI during the launch of its latest Galaxy S24 family of smartphones with Galaxy AI. The tech giant touted AI features from Circle to Search, to Live Translate during its 2024 Unpacked event. Now, those same AI features are going to make their way to a few older Galaxy devices, such as the S23 series of smartphones, as well as Tab S9 tablets.

One AI feature that Galaxy S24 owners have been enjoying is Circle to Search with Google. Samsung says this handy dandy way of searching has become the most used AI feature amongst Galaxy S24 owners. It allows users to either circle an image on the screen, or use a simple gesture, and quickly get more information about the subject without having to leave the app they are currently in.


Another AI feature that caught the attention of many during Samsung’s 2024 Unpacked event was Live Translate. With Live Translate, users can experience two-way, real-time voice and live caption translations of phone calls, make taking a call with someone who speaks another language much less intimidating. It should be noted, however, that this feature is only available through the Samsung Phone app.

For the shutterbugs, Samsung also introduced a new photo editing tool, called Generative Edit. With Generative Edit, users can adjust their favorite images by resizing or filling in the background of a shot after removing an object, such as when a person walks into the frame unexpectedly.

Chat Assist is another AI feature that Galaxy S24 users have been enjoying. According to Samsung, this feature enables users to “seamlessly communicate on Samsung Keyboard.” It offers translation, writing style, or spelling and grammar tweaks throughout all apps while using the Samsung Keyboard.

One UI 6.1 will begin rolling out to Galaxy S23 series, S23 FE, Z Fold5, and Z Flip5 smartphones on March 28, 2024. The update will also be available for owners of a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, Tab S9+, and Tab S9 Wi-Fi versions this week. For those who own an unlocked version of one of these devices, Samsung says the update will begin rolling out in April.
