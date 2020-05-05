Oculus Quest VR Headset Rumored To Get A Smaller, Lighter Redesign With Faster Hardware





For anyone who is new to the world of virtual reality, the Oculus Quest starting at $399 is a sensible foray into VR. It's not crazy expensive, and it offers a wireless experience with decent all around performance. In addition, users can hook it up to a PC if they want to, and play games designed for the Rift. It's a pretty enticing headset, in other words, but what will the next version bring? Improvements all around, apparently.





Before we get to that, here's a rundown of the Quest's pertinent specifications...