NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 GPUs Could Arrive In September With Huge Power Draw





Simply put, oft-seen Twitter leakers Greymon55 and kopite7kimi are both saying that NVIDIA's next-generation AD102 GPU, based on the Ada Lovelace architecture, could have a total graphics power of 800-850W on the absolute top-end model. More specifically, kopite7kimi says that the AD102 GPU could be used for the RTX 4080, 4080 Ti, and 4090 with TGP specifications of 450W, 600W, and 800W respectively.









A range from 450W to 800W might seem extremely wide, but Greymon55 says that they don't know if the numbers are for a single chip's three TGP ranges, or whether the numbers could be for three separate models. A chip that tops out at 800W could easily be limited in various ways (whether by reducing clock rate or shutting off parts of the chip) to hit a mark over half of its power spec, so even if it's three models, they could still be using the same chip.







