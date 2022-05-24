NVIDIA's Beastly Grace CPU Superchip Arm Servers To Thrash AI And HPC Workloads In 1H 2023





We tend to think of NVIDIA as a gaming GPU company because of its robust and constantly evolving GeForce lineup, but it's data center business is nearly as big , in terms of revenue. So it should come as no surprise that at Computex 2022 , NVIDIA was eager to talk about its Grace CPU Superchip and Grace Hopper Superchip design wins.





Announced just a few weeks ago, NVIDIA's Grace CPU Superchip is the company's first discrete data center CPU for high performance computing (HPC) workloads. It's actually comprised of two processors in the same package, which are connected coherently over NVLink-C2C, a new high-speed, low-latency, chip-to-chip interconnect.





"A new type of data center has emerged—AI factories that process and refine mountains of data to produce intelligence," Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA, said at the time. "The Grace CPU Superchip offers the highest performance, memory bandwidth and NVIDIA software platforms in one chip and will shine as the CPU of the world’s AI infrastructure."







That comment was made at GTC 2022. Fast forward to Computex 2022 and NVIDIA is showing off a handful of reference designs, which have already been adopted by some pretty big names in the tech industry.





More specifically, NVIDIA says dozens of Grace CPU Superchip and Grace Hopper Superchip models based on its reference designs will ship in the first half of next year by the likes of ASUS, Foxconn, Gigabyte, QCT, Supermicro, and Wiwynn.







There are four reference designs providing the blueprints for server baseboards for ODMs and OEMs to both tailor to their needs, and quickly bring to market. Here's a high level overview of the four designs...