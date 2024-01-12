EK Web's Nucleus AIO Liquid Cooler Is An Industry First And Not For The Faint Of Heart

Aside from having to bravely modify your pricey CPU, this AIO has all of the other bells and whistles one expects from a high-end cooler. D-RGB is here in droves, with the 3 120mm EK Loop FPT fans and the CPU water block implementing it. The cold plate itself is nickel plated, and not copper as many other AIOs typically are. You'll get two choices for your CPU block cover, one being a skull, and the other more understated for those wishing to go low-key.



The included EK Loop FPT fans also can be daisy chained with EK's OmniLink, an interconnect method of reducing messy cables. This product is expected to be available sometime after March of 2024 for about $183.99 US, so start to get your deliding practice in before then so you're ready for this next-level AIO.