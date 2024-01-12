CATEGORIES
home News

EK Web's Nucleus AIO Liquid Cooler Is An Industry First And Not For The Faint Of Heart

by Thiago TrevisanFriday, January 12, 2024, 01:25 PM EDT
ek aio
EK has been known for years as the company that does beautifully executed water cooling components for PC enthusiasts. The skill level needed has always been demanding for custom water cooling, leading many enthusiasts to opt for air or AIO liquid cooling instead. 

As 2024 gets underway, EK has introduced its new EK-Nucleus AIO CR360 Direct Die DRGB - 1700, with direct die cooling of the CPU being the main focal point. While you won't have to worry about the hassle of putting together a custom loop, direct die cooling is also not for the faint of heart. 

aio back

The purpose of this AIO is to cool delidded Intel LGA 1700 CPUs, such as the Intel Core i9-14900K. Delidding is the process by which a stock CPU is modified by removing its integrated heat spreader IHS, along with its thermal paste. The user than replaces that with liquid metal or similar paste, in order to drastically reduce temperatures. It's a risky procedure that's typically relegated to the extreme overclocking scene.

Intel CPUs are designed to run at high temperatures, so the more headroom that one can give a CPU, the better it will perform and not thermally throttle. This cooling solution was co-developed with Der8auer, the famous overclocker, who also helped with products such as the Lian Li O11 Dynamic PC case.

Of importance to note is that you'll need a special IHS delid tool that EK mentions is not included, but can be purchased separately. 

cover

Aside from having to bravely modify your pricey CPU, this AIO has all of the other bells and whistles one expects from a high-end cooler. D-RGB is here in droves, with the 3 120mm EK Loop FPT fans and the CPU water block implementing it. The cold plate itself is nickel plated, and not copper as many other AIOs typically are. You'll get two choices for your CPU block cover, one being a skull, and the other more understated for those wishing to go low-key.  

The included EK Loop FPT fans also can be daisy chained with EK's OmniLink, an interconnect method of reducing messy cables. This product is expected to be available sometime after March of 2024 for about $183.99 US, so start to get your deliding practice in before then so you're ready for this next-level AIO. 
Hot Hardware CES 2024 Coverage Brought To You By Lenovo
Tags:  Intel, EKWB, ces2024
Hot Hardware CES 2024 Coverage Brought To You By Lenovo
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment