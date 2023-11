Intel Powered Aurora Supercomputer Is Gunning For AMD Frontier But Can’t Catch It Yet

However, only half of Aurora is working and its peak performance was just 585 petaflops, well below the 1,194 petaflops or 1.194 exaflops of Frontier and nowhere close to the two exaflops Aurora is supposed to hit. To make matters worse, Aurora consumed 24.69 megawatts of power for half an exaflop, while for one exaflop and change Frontier just needs 22.7. Aurora will likely consume even more power to hit its full speed, which is roughly four times faster than what it ran at in the submission made to Top500 list.Although Aurora may eventually come fully online, it's taken so long that AMD's next supercomputer is waiting in the wings. El Capitan , which uses fourth generation EPYC Genoa CPUs, is set to be completed next year. Since the Top500 list is only updated twice a year, Aurora needs to get fully online by June in order to squeak by El Capitan. The Top500 list isn't the most important thing for Aurora of course, but it would certainly be a shame for Intel and Argonne if the supercomputer that they've toiled so hard to get to working never takes the top spot on the coveted supercomputer list. Time will tell.