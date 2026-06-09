NVIDIA GeForce Hotfix Slams The Brakes On G-SYNC Stutters, DX11 Jitters And More

NVIDIA has released a GeForce hotfix display driver to resolve over half a dozen issues, one of which is causing stutters on certain monitors when G-SYNC is enabled. The new hotfix, labeled as 610.52, is based on NVIDIA's latest 'Game Ready' 610.47 driver package that went out to GeForce GPU owners a couple of weeks ago, and which is optimized for 007 First Light
, LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight
, EA Sports F1 25: 2026 Season Pack
, and World of Tanks: HEAT
.
Hotfix drivers are essentially out-of-band updates to resolve issues in a more timely manner versus having users wait for the next regularly scheduled driver release. In our experience, NVIDIA's hotfix drivers are generally stable, as they're "basically the same as the previous released version" with some targeted fixes in place, though technically they are still beta.
"The fixes that make it in are based in part on your feedback in the Driver Feedback threads and partly on how realistic it is for us to quickly address them. These fixes (and many more) will be incorporated into the next official driver release, at which time the hotfix driver will be taken down," NVIDIA explains.
In other words, you can kick FOMO to the curb as the same fixes get injected into the next WHQL driver release anyway. You just have to wait a little longer.
NVIDIA's new hotfix v610.52 is based on the latest driver release that's optimized for 007 First Light
- [Ada] Resolves a frame pacing issue on certain monitors when G-SYNC is enabled
- Resolved an issue that prevented the EDID from being read on certain monitors causing them to be identified as "NVIDIA NV-Failsafe”
- Improved gaming stability in multi-monitor configurations when using V-SYNC with DLSS Frame Generation
- Resolved an issue where certain monitors would not wake from sleep mode
- [World of Warcraft] Gaming stability improvements
- Resolved an issue that could cause jittering or ghosting in some DirectX 11 games when Smooth Motion is enabled
- Resolved an issue that could cause some games to crash when launched with Smooth Motion enabled
- General stability improvements when the system fails to create a new allocation
The ones that stand out are the multiple Smooth Motion bugs that can lead to jittering and ghosting in some DirectX 11 games, and even game crashes, and the frame pacing issue with G-SYNC (read: stutters). Having a PC fail to wake from sleep mode can be annoying too.
Since hotfix releases are technically beta, you will not find them in the official NVIDIA app. Instead, you must visit the relevant customer care page
to download and install the hotfix manually.