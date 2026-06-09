CATEGORIES
home News

NVIDIA GeForce Hotfix Slams The Brakes On G-SYNC Stutters, DX11 Jitters And More

by Paul LillyTuesday, June 09, 2026, 09:05 AM EDT
GeForce graphics cards on a black background with green wavy lines.
NVIDIA has released a GeForce hotfix display driver to resolve over half a dozen issues, one of which is causing stutters on certain monitors when G-SYNC is enabled. The new hotfix, labeled as 610.52, is based on NVIDIA's latest 'Game Ready' 610.47 driver package that went out to GeForce GPU owners a couple of weeks ago, and which is optimized for 007 First Light, LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, EA Sports F1 25: 2026 Season Pack, and World of Tanks: HEAT.

Hotfix drivers are essentially out-of-band updates to resolve issues in a more timely manner versus having users wait for the next regularly scheduled driver release. In our experience, NVIDIA's hotfix drivers are generally stable, as they're "basically the same as the previous released version" with some targeted fixes in place, though technically they are still beta.

"The fixes that make it in are based in part on your feedback in the Driver Feedback threads and partly on how realistic it is for us to quickly address them. These fixes (and many more) will be incorporated into the next official driver release, at which time the hotfix driver will be taken down," NVIDIA explains.

In other words, you can kick FOMO to the curb as the same fixes get injected into the next WHQL driver release anyway. You just have to wait a little longer.

Closeup render of a Gigabyte GeForce graphics card with 007 First Light artwork.
NVIDIA's new hotfix v610.52 is based on the latest driver release that's optimized for 007 First Light

Most of the time, NVIDIA's GeForce hotfix drivers hone in on a small number of issues, sometimes even just one or two bugs. This time, however, the 610.52 hotfix addresses eight issues. They include:
  • [Ada] Resolves a frame pacing issue on certain monitors when G-SYNC is enabled
  • Resolved an issue that prevented the EDID from being read on certain monitors causing them to be identified as "NVIDIA NV-Failsafe”
  • Improved gaming stability in multi-monitor configurations when using V-SYNC with DLSS Frame Generation
  • Resolved an issue where certain monitors would not wake from sleep mode
  • [World of Warcraft] Gaming stability improvements
  • Resolved an issue that could cause jittering or ghosting in some DirectX 11 games when Smooth Motion is enabled
  • Resolved an issue that could cause some games to crash when launched with Smooth Motion enabled
  • General stability improvements when the system fails to create a new allocation
The ones that stand out are the multiple Smooth Motion bugs that can lead to jittering and ghosting in some DirectX 11 games, and even game crashes, and the frame pacing issue with G-SYNC (read: stutters). Having a PC fail to wake from sleep mode can be annoying too.

Since hotfix releases are technically beta, you will not find them in the official NVIDIA app. Instead, you must visit the relevant customer care page to download and install the hotfix manually.
Tags:  Nvidia, drivers, hotfix, g-sync, (nasdaq:nvda)
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use