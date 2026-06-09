NVIDIA GeForce Hotfix Slams The Brakes On G-SYNC Stutters, DX11 Jitters And More





NVIDIA has released a GeForce hotfix display driver to resolve over half a dozen issues, one of which is causing stutters on certain monitors when G-SYNC is enabled. The new hotfix, labeled as 610.52, is based on NVIDIA's latest 'Game Ready' 610.47 driver package that went out to GeForce GPU owners a couple of weeks ago, and which is optimized for 007 First Light , LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, EA Sports F1 25: 2026 Season Pack, and World of Tanks: HEAT.





Hotfix drivers are essentially out-of-band updates to resolve issues in a more timely manner versus having users wait for the next regularly scheduled driver release. In our experience, NVIDIA's hotfix drivers are generally stable, as they're "basically the same as the previous released version" with some targeted fixes in place, though technically they are still beta.





"The fixes that make it in are based in part on your feedback in the Driver Feedback threads and partly on how realistic it is for us to quickly address them. These fixes (and many more) will be incorporated into the next official driver release, at which time the hotfix driver will be taken down," NVIDIA explains.





In other words, you can kick FOMO to the curb as the same fixes get injected into the next WHQL driver release anyway. You just have to wait a little longer.







NVIDIA's new hotfix v610.52 is based on the latest driver release that's optimized for 007 First Light



