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NVIDIA's New 591.67 GPU Hotfix Solves Multiple Gaming Display Quirks

by Paul LillyTuesday, December 23, 2025, 09:03 AM EDT
Render of a GeForce RTX graphics card inside a PC.
NVIDIA has made available a new out-of-band hotfix driver for GeForce GPU owners that aims to resolve a trio of quirky issues, one of which addresses slight banding that is sometimes observed on gradients in SDR color mode. As is always the case, you really should only install the hotfix if you're affected by any of the specific issues it addresses.

Somewhat similar to Microsoft's out-of-band Windows updates, NVIDIA's hotfix releases are intended to deliver bug fixes to users more quickly than having them wait around for the next regular driver release. Hotfixes are typically reserved for more annoying bugs, which is why you only see NVIDIA release hotfix driver updates every so often. That said, they're not super rare either—last month, NVIDIA released a hotfix to address a performance hit some users were seeing after applying Microsoft's October 2025 update for Windows 11.

The issues addressed in the latest 591.67 hotfix GPU driver include the aforementioned banding anomaly and these two other bugs...
  • Colors are not applied corrected when using Digital Vibrance
  • Unable to deselect 'Show Notification Tray Icon' from NVIDIA Control Panel
The banding issue is arguable the most annoying of the three, though if you're experiencing any of these bugs, the hotfix is the potential cure you're looking for. Just bear in mind that the same fixes will also be rolled into the next regular driver release.

"To be sure, these hotfix drivers are beta, optional, and provided as-is. They are run through a much abbreviated QA process. The sole reason they exist is to get fixes out to you more quickly. The safest option is to wait for the next WHQL certified driver. But we know that many of you are willing to try these out. As a result, we only provide NVIDIA hotfix drivers through our NVIDIA Customer Care support site," NVIDIA explains.

In our experience, hotfix driver installs are typically uneventful. While technically beta, they're based on the previous driver release, which in this case is NVIDIA's 'Game Ready' 591.59 driver. Even so, there's no reason to apply the hotfix if you're not experiencing any of the above issues. And if you're unsure, you might as well wait for the next WHQL driver, which will package these up anyway. In other words, no worries of FOMO.

You can grab the 591.67 hotfix from the link in the release notes.
Tags:  Nvidia, drivers, hotfix, (nasdaq:nvda)
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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