NVIDIA's New Hotfix GPU Driver Targets Voltage Caps, Crashes And Gaming Bugs

It took a few attempts, but NVIDIA's latest driver release for GeForce GPU owners is polished and properly optimized for Resident Evil Requiem. The caveat is that you have to install a new hotfix, which is technically beta software, though it purportedly stomps out several bugs that were introduced with the latest Game Ready release.

That still remains the latest Game Ready driver release, but for users experiencing issues, there's now a 595.76 hotfix driver available that lifts the voltage cap and crushes a few other bugs. According to the release notes, it addresses the following issues...

When the graphics card is overclocked, GPU voltage may become capped, preventing it from boosting to expected levels

[Resident Evil Requiem] White glowing light/dots may appear in game when Subsurface Scattering is enabled

Improved path tracing performance in Resident Evil Requiem

[Star Citizen] Game client crashes when launched

Intermittent application crash or driver timeout may be observed when playing multi-key DRM content in a browser on HDCP 1.x monitors

NVIDIA's GPU hotfix releases are basically out-of-band driver updates targeting specific issues that may warrant a more immediate fix, as opposed to waiting for the next mainline WHQL release. In this case, the 595.76 drive is based on the 595.71 release, but with the aforementioned fixes and tweaks in place.





The caveat is that hotfix drivers go through a "much abbreviated QA process" and are provided as-is. As such, they are not pushed out through the NVIDIA App; the only way to apply a hotfix is to download it directly from NVIDIA.