CATEGORIES
home News

Why 007 First Light Is Being Praised As James Bond's Best Game Yet

by Chris HarperSaturday, May 30, 2026, 01:18 PM EDT
hero firstlight title
IO Interactive's 007 First Light has already proven to be among the most successful Bond games of all time, launching to critical acclaim and 1.5 million day-1 sales. The only better launch this year was the long-anticipated Crimson Desert, which launched with 2 million sales in 24 hours, though the lack of 24-hour sales data for Resident Evil Requiem (the actual top-seller of 2026) could mean that title actually holds the crown. In any case, it's a great showing for a franchise that hasn't put out a mainstream video game since 2012's 007 Legends.

So, why is 007 First Light so successful? It's likely down to three core reasons in addition to the multi-platform launch and optimized PC performance of the game. First, it's the only AAA James Bond stealth game, rather than a GoldenEye-like shooter. Second, the demise of stealth titans that used dominate the field, especially Metal Gear or Splinter Cell. And third, perhaps most importantly of them all, is the involvement of IO Interactive, developers of the immersive-sim stealth series Hitman. Add in a super recognizable brand and high-level production values and you have all the ingredients for a major hit.

The reasonable system requirements (a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti for the Recommended experience; 60 FPS with RT on PS5 Pro) also help a great deal, ensuring the game is widely-playable and enjoyable across many platforms and hardware configurations.

It even has a proper Bond opening crawl!

All told, critics and players agree that it's the arguably best Bond game yet. While top-tier stealth games do predate the release of First Light, my favorite being Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, the appeal of a high-quality Bond game is difficult to overstate. It makes me particularly hopeful for the launch of Saber Interactive's John Wick title, which doesn't yet have a confirmed release window but is similarly headed by a reputable developer with a AAA budget.

The Digital Foundry breakdown shows off the impressive technical aspects of the game

It's a great time for fans of James Bond and stealth games. Besides First Light, IO Interactive's Hitman WoA, re-releases like Metal Gear Solid Delta, and the detailed stealth systems at play in Death Stranding 2 are keeping stealthy gamers well-fed in 2026. Hopefully, more is yet to come.
Tags:  PC gaming, James Bond, io interactive, console gaming, 007 first light
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use