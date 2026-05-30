Why 007 First Light Is Being Praised As James Bond's Best Game Yet
So, why is 007 First Light so successful? It's likely down to three core reasons in addition to the multi-platform launch and optimized PC performance of the game. First, it's the only AAA James Bond stealth game, rather than a GoldenEye-like shooter. Second, the demise of stealth titans that used dominate the field, especially Metal Gear or Splinter Cell. And third, perhaps most importantly of them all, is the involvement of IO Interactive, developers of the immersive-sim stealth series Hitman. Add in a super recognizable brand and high-level production values and you have all the ingredients for a major hit.
The reasonable system requirements (a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti for the Recommended experience; 60 FPS with RT on PS5 Pro) also help a great deal, ensuring the game is widely-playable and enjoyable across many platforms and hardware configurations.
All told, critics and players agree that it's the arguably best Bond game yet. While top-tier stealth games do predate the release of First Light, my favorite being Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, the appeal of a high-quality Bond game is difficult to overstate. It makes me particularly hopeful for the launch of Saber Interactive's John Wick title, which doesn't yet have a confirmed release window but is similarly headed by a reputable developer with a AAA budget.
It's a great time for fans of James Bond and stealth games. Besides First Light, IO Interactive's Hitman WoA, re-releases like Metal Gear Solid Delta, and the detailed stealth systems at play in Death Stranding 2 are keeping stealthy gamers well-fed in 2026. Hopefully, more is yet to come.