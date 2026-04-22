CATEGORIES
home News

NVIDIA DLSS 4.5 SDK Releases with Dynamic Multi-Frame Generation and 6X Mode Tools

by Chris HarperWednesday, April 22, 2026, 04:47 PM EDT
NVIDIA's DLSS 4.5 has finally been released in SDK form on GitHub for widespread use, and with that release it should allow for DLSS 4.5 to be more easily added or updated for existing games. When we last covered DLSS 4.5's Multi Frame Generation feature, users could enable up to five generated frames or even do dynamic frame generation that would automatically scale to the display's refresh rate. The SDK release additionally adds the ability to enable up to six generated frames as well as Preset B, which enables User Interface Recomposition. There are also miscellaneous "Bug Fixes & Stability Improvements."

dlss45 second gen
The core features of DLSS 4.5 include the latest Transformer upscaling model and enhanced Multi-Frame Generation.

For those of you concerned about the input lag implications of NVIDIA DLSS 4.5, don't be. While it's true that reaching a refresh rate target with real frames will feel better and have lower input lag than with generated frames, the technology shouldn't be dismissed outright. As we tested across various games, input lag does not substantially change between 2X to 5X generated frames. This makes higher factors of MFG surprisingly appealing once you've gotten used to the initial input lag trade-off between native and 2X FG, especially with the help of features like NVIDIA Reflex.

In terms of pure GPU performance, there can be some concerns if you choose to run DLSS 4.5 on older NVIDIA GPUs. While RTX 50 series GPUs can handle the new Transformer upscaling model as expected, RTX 40 series can lose as much as 15% render framerate when moving between Preset K (DLSS 4) and Preset L (DLSS 4.5) upscaling. Our multi-generation GPU testing points toward the trade-off being generally worth it on RTX 40 series, but questionable for RTX 30 series and older NVIDIA GPUs, which are heavily strained by the new Presets. Thankfully, the NVIDIA App does make it much easier to override DLSS Presets between games without the former requirement of third-party tools to achieve the same result.

Overall, it's good to see NVIDIA is still focused on improving and iterating upon the DLSS 4.5 SDK, particularly considering the extreme performance demands (and controversy) of DLSS 5.
Tags:  Nvidia, (nasdaq:nvda), upscaling, frame generation, multi frame generation, dlss 4.5
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use