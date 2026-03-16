CATEGORIES
home News

NVIDIA DLSS 5 Paints Game Graphics With AI-Infused Photorealistic Details

by Chris HarperMonday, March 16, 2026, 04:29 PM EDT
hero dlss 5
During NVIDIA's GTC 2026 keynote, CEO Jensen Huang gave attendees a sneak-peek at DLSS 5 leveraging neural rendering technology, with an array of brief clips of Resident Evil Requiem, Hogwarts Legacy, Starfield and EA Sports' FC '26. The newest game in that group is Resident Evil Requiem, and its already leading-edge, path-traced graphics were even further enhanced by DLSS 5's neural rendering.

With DLSS 5, games with or without path tracing or ray tracing will reportedly see substantial improvements to visual fidelity. DLSS 5 factors in visual techniques like global illumination, subsurface scattering, and more, over and above just ray tracing. As such, there may be some unintended changes to the original artwork introduced by DLSS 5's neural rendering techniques, but keep in mind DLSS 5 is also a work in progress. In fact, DLSS 5 is not due to arrive until the fall, and the demos needed to be run on two NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090s in parallel. Developers, however, will have control over how much DLSS 5's neural rendering is allowed to change, depending on the artwork and workload. For example, cartoony or cel-shaded games will require different optimizations than more photorealistic titles, so developers will be able to tweak DLSS 5 as necessary.

dlss5 requiem2
Click To See An Array Of Sample Screenshots

For a look at the technology in motion, NVIDIA's official reveal video is embedded below. In motion, the visual fidelity in games like Starfield is significantly improved. With the help of DLSS 5, the game looks like a modern, cutting-edge AAA title, and while features like its facial animations still look somewhat aged, the final scene is a huge jump from the original release.


Publishers and developers already seem to be onboard as well. In its announcement blog post, NVIDIA says Bethesda, Capcom, Hotta Studio, NetEase, NCSOFT, S-Game, Tencent, Ubisoft, and Warner Bros. Games will all integrate DLSS 5. DLSS 5 will also be arriving in updates for AION 2, Assassin's Creed Shadows, Black State, CINDER CITY, Delta Force, Hogwarts Legacy, Justice, NARAKA: BLAKDEPOINT, NTE: Neverness to Everness, Phantom Blade Zero, Resident Evil Requiem, Sea of Remnants, Starfield, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, Where Winds Meet, "and more".

DLSS 5 is expected to arrive for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series in the fall.
Tags:  Nvidia, AI, (nasdaq:nvda), upscaling, neural rendering, resident-evil-requiem, dlss 5
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use