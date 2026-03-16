NVIDIA DLSS 5 Paints Game Graphics With AI-Infused Photorealistic Details
With DLSS 5, games with or without path tracing or ray tracing will reportedly see substantial improvements to visual fidelity. DLSS 5 factors in visual techniques like global illumination, subsurface scattering, and more, over and above just ray tracing. As such, there may be some unintended changes to the original artwork introduced by DLSS 5's neural rendering techniques, but keep in mind DLSS 5 is also a work in progress. In fact, DLSS 5 is not due to arrive until the fall, and the demos needed to be run on two NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090s in parallel. Developers, however, will have control over how much DLSS 5's neural rendering is allowed to change, depending on the artwork and workload. For example, cartoony or cel-shaded games will require different optimizations than more photorealistic titles, so developers will be able to tweak DLSS 5 as necessary.
For a look at the technology in motion, NVIDIA's official reveal video is embedded below. In motion, the visual fidelity in games like Starfield is significantly improved. With the help of DLSS 5, the game looks like a modern, cutting-edge AAA title, and while features like its facial animations still look somewhat aged, the final scene is a huge jump from the original release.
DLSS 5 is expected to arrive for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series in the fall.