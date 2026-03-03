NVIDIA's 595.71 Driver Ends Fan Glitch As Gamers Report New Voltage Limiit On Overclocks

According to the release notes, the 595.71 release fixes a bug that was causing one or more fans not to spin up on graphic cards, as well as hardware monitoring utilities not detected every fan on a GPU. As an added bonus, it also fixes a quirky AV1 decode crash affecting Blackmagic Design, as well as a handful of gaming bugs. They include...

The Ascent: Intermittent black bar on top of screen on GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs

Total War: THREE KINGDOMS: Green artifacts appear on GeForce RTX 50 series

FINAL FANTASY XII The Zodiac Age crashes with fatal error after driver update

Call of Duty Modern Warfare (2019) displays image corruption after driver update

Quantum Break: Performance drops significantly on Act 4 Part 1









Being a Game Ready release, the 595.71 driver is intended to deliver the "best gaming experience" for Resident Evil Requiem, including support for DLSS 4 , as well as Marathon (which features DLSS Super Resolution and NVIDIA Reflex support).





That's the good news. The not so good news is that NVIDIA's fix may be impacting overclocks on GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards, and possible the RTX 40 series as well.





"I’m seeing something pretty messed up with driver 595.71. I have MSI Afterburner set to lock my 4090 at 1.1V, but the driver now ignores it and forces the GPU down to around 1.095V," a user states on NVIDIA's support forums.





They go on to say that the average workload frequency dropped a tad with the new driver (from around 2,850MHz to around 2,825MHz) and that it "no longer respects my overclock at all—it just locks itself at 2,880MHz like it's doing whatever it wants."





Other users have chimed in with similar complaints.





"Same here; lower core voltage under load, lower sustained clocks, and lower power draw," another user wrote. And yet another GeForce GPU owner wrote, "I was easily getting 3,100-3,200MHz on my core clock when benchmarking on [the] previous driver (v591.86). Now with the latest driver (v595.71) with same overlock settings I am locked at 2,955MHz."





Bang4BuckPC Gamer on YouTube is under the impression that the 595.71 driver is locking clocks below 3GHz and voltages below 1V on NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 5090, which the folks at WCCFTech say they have also observed





There is enough chatter to lead us to believe there is something going on, though whether it's another bug or an intentional tweak (perhaps to put less stress on 16-pin power connectors) is a mystery.



