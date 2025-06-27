CATEGORIES
Resident Evil Requiem Aims To Terrify You Gamers Addicted To Fear

by Alan VelascoFriday, June 27, 2025, 03:00 PM EDT
With Resident Evil Requiem, Capcom is looking to take the popular series back to its horror roots. Recent entries in the franchise, including the remakes of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 4, have leaned more into action-oriented gameplay. The game’s producer, Masato Kumazawa, however, says that Requiem's core concept will be “addictive fear,” which will have players terrified but still wanting to push forward.

To hopefully tap into this sense of fear, the story’s protagonist, Grace Ashcroft, is greener than other characters, like Leon Kennedy. While she is a technical analyst for the FBI, she doesn’t have any field experience to rely on while making her way through Raccoon City. The development team appears to be relying heavily on Grace’s reactions and temperament to help set the tone for what players should feel as they make their way through the story.

A return to Raccoon City should also get the blood flowing for fans, after exploring other parts of the Resident Evil universe with the seventh and eighth entries. It’s an opportunity to continue digging into the backstory of the shady Umbrella Corporation and discover what else the company might’ve been scheming.

resident evil requiem addictive fear body

After having added a third-person mode as DLC to Resident Evil Village, Capcom will be providing both a first-person and third-person mode right out of the gate with Requiem. The company made the decision based on analysis that showed players will only engage with games that have their preferred perspective. Kumazawa says that “we’ve included both perspectives in Resident Evil Requiem, driven by the desire for all Resident Evil fans to enjoy the latest installment.”

It will be interesting to see the reception to this upcoming entry. Creating an experience that is more focused on the horror aspect of the series will likely mean a slower game and even more environmental puzzles. This could potentially clash with the expectations of a whole new set of fans that have jumped into the world of Resident Evil that delivers a shot of adrenaline through action gameplay rather than jump scares.
