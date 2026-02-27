NVIDIA Pulls GPU Driver For Resident Evil Requiem With Roll Back Guidance





For a short while, NVIDIA was pushing out a new Game Ready GPU driver release optimized for Resident Evil Requiem , one of the most anticipated games of the year so far. However, NVIDIA ended up pulling its 595.59 WHQL driver package, including both Game Ready and Studio builds, after gamers took to NVIDIA's forum to complain about fan and clock speed issues.





NVIDIA acknowledged the reported issues in an update to its blog post outlining the latest GPU driver release, saying it "discovered a bug in the Game Ready and Studio 595.59 WHQL drivers." Both have been temporarily removed while its driver team investigates the issue.





What if you already installed the latest driver package? You can go about your merry way if everything is working correctly. If, on the other hand, you're "experiencing issues with fan control, please roll back to 591.86 WHQL."





"NVIDIA app users can reinstall their previous driver by clicking the three dots in the Drivers tab," NVIDIA says.





Alternatively, you can fire up Device Manager in the Control Panel (just search for 'Device Manager' in the taskbar). Once inside, expand the Display adapters tree, right-click on your GPU model, select Properties, click the Driver tab, and press the Roll Back Driver button.







Given the level of anticipation over Resident Evil Requiem, which released to PC and console today, we imagine NVIDIA will make quick work at getting the issue(s) resolved and pushing out an updated driver. Fan and clock speed issues aside, the 595.59 WHQL driver optimized path tracing for the time, along with DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation and DLSS Ray Reconstruction support.

"In a game like Resident Evil Requiem, the expression of light and shadow is crucial, whether it's flickering hallway lights, neon-lit streets glowing in the night, or the flame of a lighter illuminating the path ahead. With path tracing implemented, Resident Evil Requiem now renders multiple shadows from various light sources, as well as complex lighting effects like reflections and refractions through glass, with more natural lighting, enhancing immersion during gameplay," NVIDIA says




