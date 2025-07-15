Nintendo Switch 2 Restock: Best Buy Confirms When And Where





Having trouble finding a Nintendo Switch 2 console in stock from a first-party seller? So is almost everyone else. There is some good news, though. Best Buy has confirmed that it will have more Switch 2 consoles in stock for the highly-anticpated launch of Donkey Kong Bananza , which is the first original Donkey Kong game in over a decade.





On Best Buy's website, the retailer confirms that the next official Switch 2 restock will take place this Thursday, July 17, the same day that Donkey Kong Bananza releases. That caveat is that the restock is an in-store only affair, meaning we are not likely to see the online listings light up. And of course Best Buy warns that stores will have "limited quantities."





That said, Best Buy also confirms that all locations will some number of Switch 2 consoles in stock. That hasn't always been the case, with some of the chain's past restock events being limited to select locations.













"Donkey Kong Bananza is a groundbreaking adventure available only for Nintendo Switch 2. And if you haven’t gotten your hands on the new system yet, this is your chance! All Best Buy stores will have limited quantities in stock on July 17," Best Buy states on its website.





Nintendo sells two versions of the Switch 2. One is the standalone console priced at $449.99, and the other is a bundle that includes Mario Kart World for $499.99, which is $30 cheaper than buying the console and game separately.





For the in-store restock event, Best Buy didn't provide a specific time, though we suspect there will be lines forming before each store opens. It will be interesting to see how quickly they sell out. Nintendo has already shipped and sold millions of Switch 2 consoles, but demand remains high





If you strike out, you can continue to refresh online listings in hopes of a surprise restock. Here are some product pages to check out frequently...