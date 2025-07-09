Nintendo Switch 2 Is Finally On Amazon But By Invite Only, How To Get One





It took a hot minute, but lo and behold, Amazon is finally showing listings for the elusive Nintendo Switch 2 console, including both the standalone system and the version that comes bundled with Mario Kart World. The listings, along with first-party Switch games recently appearing on Amazon, seemingly end an alleged sales rift between Nintendo and the mega online retailer.





Why the rift? While neither company has spoken publicly on the matter, a recent Bloomberg report suggests that Nintendo yanked its products from Amazon after failing to come to an agreement over unauthorized listings. The point of contention was third-party sellers hawking Nintendo items for less than what Nintendo had advertised them to be priced at.





Whether the reported details are accurate, we may never know. Regardless, the Switch 2 is finally on Amazon, which you can find at the following links...

Nintendo Switch 2: $449.99

Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle: $499.99 Mario Kart World is a $79 game. Pricing on both products is the same as other retailers. As such, the Mario Kart World bundle represents a discount versus buying the Switch 2 console and game separately. In standalone form,is a You Need An Invite To Buy A Switch 2 On Amazon There are a couple of caveats to Amazon's Switch 2 listings. First and foremost, Amazon is a not a magical elixir to the stock shortage that makes Nintendo's latest-generation handheld so hard to obtain. And secondly, Amazon has implemented an invitation system.



"To ensure that as many genuine customers as possible can buy this high-demand item, we sell it by invitation. If invited to purchase, you’ll get an email when the item is available. Not all requests will be granted," Amazon explains.









To get an invite, just head to the desired product page listed above and mash the yellow Request invite button. When and if selected, Amazon will email you a purchase link that is valid for 22 hours. So, keep an eye on your inbox and also check your spam folder regularly.





Additionally, it's worth checking other retailers for ongoing restock events. If you have not do so already, bookmark these listings, and good luck!