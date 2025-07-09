CATEGORIES
home News

Nintendo Switch 2 Is Finally On Amazon But By Invite Only, How To Get One

by Paul LillyWednesday, July 09, 2025, 09:14 AM EDT
Nintendo Switch 2 console with Joy-Con controllers on a gray gradient background.
It took a hot minute, but lo and behold, Amazon is finally showing listings for the elusive Nintendo Switch 2 console, including both the standalone system and the version that comes bundled with Mario Kart World. The listings, along with first-party Switch games recently appearing on Amazon, seemingly end an alleged sales rift between Nintendo and the mega online retailer.

Why the rift? While neither company has spoken publicly on the matter, a recent Bloomberg report suggests that Nintendo yanked its products from Amazon after failing to come to an agreement over unauthorized listings. The point of contention was third-party sellers hawking Nintendo items for less than what Nintendo had advertised them to be priced at.

Whether the reported details are accurate, we may never know. Regardless, the Switch 2 is finally on Amazon, which you can find at the following links...
Pricing on both products is the same as other retailers. As such, the Mario Kart World bundle represents a discount versus buying the Switch 2 console and game separately. In standalone form, Mario Kart World is a $79 game.

You Need An Invite To Buy A Switch 2 On Amazon

There are a couple of caveats to Amazon's Switch 2 listings. First and foremost, Amazon is a not a magical elixir to the stock shortage that makes Nintendo's latest-generation handheld so hard to obtain. And secondly, Amazon has implemented an invitation system.

"To ensure that as many genuine customers as possible can buy this high-demand item, we sell it by invitation. If invited to purchase, you’ll get an email when the item is available. Not all requests will be granted," Amazon explains.

Screenshot of the Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle listing on Amazon.

To get an invite, just head to the desired product page listed above and mash the yellow Request invite button. When and if selected, Amazon will email you a purchase link that is valid for 22 hours. So, keep an eye on your inbox and also check your spam folder regularly.

Additionally, it's worth checking other retailers for ongoing restock events. If you have not do so already, bookmark these listings, and good luck!
Tags:  Amazon, Nintendo, (NASDAQ:AMZN), switch 2
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment