CATEGORIES
home News

When The Switch 2 Stock Shortage Is Expected To Ease Up

by Thiago TrevisanMonday, July 07, 2025, 10:15 AM EDT
walmart switch 2
The launch of any new piece of tech that's hot in demand is not complete until we experience shortages as consumers. That's the trend during the last several years, and the Nintendo Switch 2 is no exception. With the launch price of $449 for the base model (and $499 for the version that comes bundled with Mario Kart World), many consumers were initially wary of the highest priced console Nintendo has ever produced at first, but that did not stop the flow of consoles sold. 

According to Marie Shimokawa over at Nikkei Asia, the Switch 2 will be difficult to find in stock at retailers until at least the following spring. Analysts project sales of 18-20 million units, which is even better than initially expected. Many snarky commentators online initially said the Switch 2 could be another Wii U, a console that did notoriously bad with less than 14 million units sold over its entire lifetime. This is not the case with the Switch 2, however, and we may eventually see numbers that surprise us. The original Switch reached an incredible 150 million units sold, but anything close will still be relevant. 

mario kart world

The Switch 2 launched with a mild selection of titles, the most notable being Mario Kart World. Existing Switch games such as Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom received updated versions that take advantage of the horsepower within the Switch 2's upgraded internals. As someone who has played the upgraded version, I can attest that frame rates are significantly smoother and the resolution sharper in this game. 

While there have been some minor complaints about potential overheating, most early reviews of the console are favorable. Nintendo knew that the Switch 2 would be in high demand, even if the console itself is a conservative upgrade to the original Switch. Nintendo said early on that it would keep production high to help stave off scalpers. Japan and US tariff relations could also play a role in pricing and availability, which can be a challenge at times for Nintendo.
Tags:  (nasdaq:ntdoy), switch 2
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment