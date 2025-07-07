When The Switch 2 Stock Shortage Is Expected To Ease Up
According to Marie Shimokawa over at Nikkei Asia, the Switch 2 will be difficult to find in stock at retailers until at least the following spring. Analysts project sales of 18-20 million units, which is even better than initially expected. Many snarky commentators online initially said the Switch 2 could be another Wii U, a console that did notoriously bad with less than 14 million units sold over its entire lifetime. This is not the case with the Switch 2, however, and we may eventually see numbers that surprise us. The original Switch reached an incredible 150 million units sold, but anything close will still be relevant.
While there have been some minor complaints about potential overheating, most early reviews of the console are favorable. Nintendo knew that the Switch 2 would be in high demand, even if the console itself is a conservative upgrade to the original Switch. Nintendo said early on that it would keep production high to help stave off scalpers. Japan and US tariff relations could also play a role in pricing and availability, which can be a challenge at times for Nintendo.