Donkey Kong Bananza Director Reacts To Performance Issues On Switch 2

According to the La Vanguardia, Nintendo's Kazuya Takahashi explained that there are "Major changes in the environment" for Donkey Kong Bananza. This includes explosions, and is using what he calls voxel technology. He mentions that Nintendo made playability a priority, and the game itself has slow-motion and hit-stop effects. It sounds like this title may already be pushing some of the performance capabilities of what the Switch 2 can ultimately deliver.





"We’re aware that performance may drop slightly at these times. However, as you say, overall the game is smooth, and at points where large-scale changes occur, we prioritized fun and playability," Takahasi said



