Donkey Kong Bananza Director Reacts To Performance Issues On Switch 2

The upcoming Donkey Kong Bananza
title for Switch 2 may have some initial performance issues with frame drops. Nintendo is likely nostalgic about the days where gamers did not pay much attention to its hardware performance
, but times have changed. Donkey Kong Bananza
is due to release on July 17th and is up for preorder for $69 on Amazon
. That's a hair cheaper than the $79 Mario Kart World
, which stifled gamer's feathers with its high price.
Nintendo has been doing hands-on experiences with Donkey Kong Bananza
, and many noticed that frame drops were occurring. This is interesting, because many gamers upgraded
to the Switch 2 precisely to get away from the sometimes choppy frame rates of the original Switch. Large games such as Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
, for example, can suffer these frame drops at times. Some of these titles have been upgraded to take advantage of the Switch 2's faster hardware, with the promise of better frame rates and higher resolution gaming.
According to the La Vanguardia, Nintendo's Kazuya Takahashi explained that there are "Major changes in the environment" for Donkey Kong Bananza. This includes explosions, and is using what he calls voxel technology. He mentions that Nintendo made playability a priority, and the game itself has slow-motion and hit-stop effects. It sounds like this title may already be pushing some of the performance capabilities of what the Switch 2 can ultimately deliver.
"We’re aware that performance may drop slightly at these times. However, as you say, overall the game is smooth, and at points where large-scale changes occur, we prioritized fun and playability," Takahasi said
.
Performance issues with Nintendo titles have long been apparent, but it rarely takes away from the stellar gameplay experience. First-party titles such as this upcoming extravaganza are typically well done and optimized to take advantage of the current hardware. Nintendo is using NVIDIA to power its graphics,
which has helped the console get DLSS upscaling technology and overall better performance.
Aside from some overheating complaints
, the Switch 2 has been as performing well for most. The library of titles exclusive to the new console are still relatively small, with Mario Kart World
being the standout. Donkey Kong Bananza
, with some frame drops or not, is likely to be the biggest title on the Switch 2 with its novel approach to mechanics.