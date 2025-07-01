Switch 2 Restock: How To Check If Your Local Best Buy Is Participating Today





As many of you reading this are well aware, it hasn't exactly been easy tracking down a Switch 2 console for purchase from a first-party seller. Sure, you could resort to a marketplace seller and auction sites like eBay, but you'd be lucky to 'only' pay $100 over retail if going those routes. While frustrating, we have some good news—Best Buy is restocking the Switch 2 today.





The caveat is that this is an in-store restock event. Furthermore, not every brick-and-mortar location in the United States is participating. However, a lot of them will have Switch 2 consoles available to buy in-store today. To save you a wasted trip, it's easy to check if your local Best Buy is participating. How so?













Switch 2 landing page and scroll down to the Nintendo Switch 2 in-store availability section. Select your state from the top pull-down menu, then select your city from the bottom pull-down menu and click the Submit button. If you don't see your city listed, it's not participating. Just head over to Best Buy'sand scroll down to the Nintendo Switch 2 in-store availability section. Select your state from the top pull-down menu, then select your city from the bottom pull-down menu and click the Submit button. If you don't see your city listed, it's not participating.





You can also try calling your local Best Buy, though we suggest popping in, provided it's not a long drive. You may have better luck speaking with an associate in person, versus someone who might be busy and just wants to end the phone call as quickly as possible.





As always, you can also try your luck online, though bots and scalpers are tough competition in the online space. That said, here are some links you should bookmark and check regularly...