Nintendo Boss Reveals Why Zelda Tears Of The Kingdom Is $70 And Talks Next-Gen Switch Plans

Well, don't look to Nintendo of America head Doug Bowser's interview over at the Associated Press for a good explanation. Bowser talks to the AP on a variety of topics, and to the agency's credit, it directly inquires about the relatively high price of the upcoming game . While $70 has become a somewhat-common price point for AAA games by now, this will be Nintendo's first $70 game.





The coincidentally-named Bowser took over from Reggie Fils-Aime in 2019.



That implies that Tears of the Kingdom will be an especially large and content-filled game. That'll actually be a change from Breath of the Wild, which was extremely large, but not particularly deep. Indeed, the crux of the only common real complaint about the game has to do with the relative emptiness of its enormous open world. If Tears of the Kingdom addresses this quibble, it may well be an absolutely enormous game. It will be the largest first-party Nintendo game by file size, after all.





Above and top: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

