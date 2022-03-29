Nintendo Apologetically Delays Zelda Breath Of The Wild 2, Here's When It Comes Out





Aw nuts, the long-anticipated sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is not going to release this year after all. In a video posted to YouTube, The Legend of Zelda series producer Eiji Aonuma announced that he and his team at Nintendo "decided to extend our development time a bit" after originally being hopeful for a 2022 launch.





"For those of you have been looking forward to a release this year, we apologize," Aonuma states in the video. "In order to make this game's experience something special, the entire development team is working diligently on this game, so please wait a while longer."











The new release window is set for Spring 2023. Spring next year officially begins on March 20 and runs through June 21, so barring any further delays (and assuming Nintendo is sticking with the 'official' season dates), the Breath of the Wild sequel will release sometime during that time frame.





While waiting stinks, we'd prefer Nintendo get it right rather than rush a release to market. The original Breath of the Wild debuted as a launch title for the Nintendo Switch console and still holds up five years later. The large open world and flexible game play left a mark on gamers who have been clamoring for a sequel ever since.









Nintendo confirmed back at E3 2019 that it was working on a sequel. Details about the untitled follow-up are still rather scarce, though Aonuma reiterated it will expand gameplay from the ground to the skies with an expanded world to explore and "an even wider variety of features you can enjoy, including new encounters and new gameplay elements."

