Zelda Breath Of The Wild Running At 8K With Ray Tracing Is Absolutely Stunning





One of the great advantages of video game emulators is that they allow us to shine up old titles that may suffer due to low resolutions or frame rate limits. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has remained one of the most popular titles to emulate for exactly those reasons: in its original Wii U format, it labors under a 30-FPS cap even despite its 1280×720 render resolution. Under emulation, the resolution can be raised and the frame rate can be unlocked.

Now, it is often said that the most important part of making a good-looking video game is the visual design, not the technology used to represent it. That's probably true, too; if you look at some of the most beautiful classics in gaming history, like Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, Ōkami, and most of Nintendo's catalogue (both past and current), they still look great to this day despite their dated technology. Zelda: Breath of the Wild is just such a title; it's heavily stylized in a way that does much to mask its low polygon count and small textures.







