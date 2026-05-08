New Xbox Dashboard Mockup Hints at Potential UI Overhaul for 2026
While the bulk of the attention at this year’s GDC may have gone to all the information surrounding Xbox’s next generation console codenamed Project Helix, Microsoft also presented developers with a sneak peek at user interface updates coming in the pipeline. It won’t be a sweeping redesign like the "NXE" that players saw during the Xbox 360 era, but instead, smaller tweaks that are tailored to what device a player is using.
Vice President of Next Generation at Xbox, Jason Ronald, says this is all an attempt to address “a lot of fragmentation within the experience.” Ultimately, the team wants it to feel “very familiar and [that] it feels very distinctly Xbox, no matter where you actually are choosing to play.”
A mockup displayed at the presentation show that the Xbox Series console home screen has a very minor change in layout with fewer spots for ads, and it appears to be what Windows handheld users have already gotten. Meanwhile, the home screen on desktops mirrors what players get when they use the Xbox Cloud gaming interface, which got a refresh earlier this year. Of course, this is just a mockup, and the final product might be completely different from what was shown.
It’s another sign to Xbox fans that Sharma is serious about making the Xbox brand a real competitor in the gaming space after quietly fading into the background over the last two console generations. The timing is fortuitous, as a new console generation is the perfect time to reset expectations.