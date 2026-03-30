CATEGORIES
home News

Microsoft Confirms 'This Is An Xbox' Campaign Is Dead And Reveals Why

by Paul LillyMonday, March 30, 2026, 09:12 AM EDT
Xbox Series X and S consoles in front of a space-theme background.
Microsoft has been quietly removing references to its viral 'This is an Xbox' marketing campaign and lest there was any doubt about why, the company confirmed in a statement the reasoning behind its decision to move on. Simply put, new Xbox boss Asha Sharma made the decision to abandon the controversial campaign because it did not align with her goal to reset Xbox.

"Asha retired 'This is an Xbox' because it didn't feel like Xbox. She is personally leading a reset of how we show up as a brand," a Microsoft spokesperson told Windows Central.

The campaign's fate came into question when, earlier this month, it was discovered that the page on Xbox Wire announcing the campaign had been removed, replaced by a mostly blank slate that now reads, "Oops! That page cannot be found."

'This is an Xbox' banner with a tombstone in front that reads, "RIP."

There are still references to the campaign scattered around the Xbox domain in adjacent product announcements, such as the one highlighting the collaboration with ASUS on the ROG Xbox Ally X and ROG Xbox Ally handhelds. However, despite some remnants here and there, the campaign is effectively dead as Sharma looks to reshape the Xbox brand.

Microsoft's intent when it starting its 'This is an Xbox' campaign was to highlight how virtually any internet device with a display could be a transformed into a cloud gaming system through Xbox Game Pass, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and so forth.

The problem is, the campaign never resonated with gamers, at least not in the way Microsoft had clearly hoped. It sparked a bunch of unflattering memes, as well as questions regarding Microsoft's commitment to future console releases.

It took Sharma all of 2 nanoseconds to set the record straight in Microsoft's post announcing her promotion, replacing Phil Spencer, the long-time face of Xbox. She talked about the "return of Xbox" and vowed to "recommit to our core Xbox fans and players."

"We will celebrate our roots with a renewed commitment to Xbox starting with console which has shaped who we are. It connects us to the players and fans who invest in Xbox, and to the developers who build ambitious experiences for it," Sharma said at the time.

Project Helix with logo in front of a bunch of old and beaten up consoles.

Since then, Microsoft has revealed Project Helix, the codename for its next-generation Xbox console that will support both console and PC games on the same hardware. In addition to bridging the gap between console and PC gaming, Sharma promised that the next Xbox system will "lead in performance," which sounds like she's saying it will be faster than Sony's eventual PlayStation 6.
Tags:  Microsoft, Xbox, (nasdaq:msft)
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use