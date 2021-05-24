New Pixel 6 Rumors Confirm Custom Whitechapel SoC And Google's Performance Targets





Google Pixel 6 rumors have been heating up during the past week, seemingly confirming the final design of both the Pixel 6 and its larger Pixel 6 Pro counterpart. While the appearance of the smartphones seems to be locked in, we still haven't learned much about what kind of hardware will be featured inside the devices.

Thankfully, new rumors making the rounds this weekend give us some insight into what kind of specs the Pixel 6 family will have. The information comes to us via Max Weinbach, who is a well-known leaker when it comes to unreleased tech gadgets. According to Weinbach, both smartphones will be powered by Google's custom Whitechapel SoC, which means abandoning its longtime partner Qualcomm for its flagship smartphones.





Whitechapel reportedly has performance that would put it between last year's Snapdragon 865 and this year's flagship Snapdragon 888. That would logically lead us to performance that would be a match for the Snapdragon 865 Plus or the slightly faster Snapdragon 870.

By going with its own SoC, Google will also reportedly include a custom neural processing unit (NPU) for handling artificial intelligence/machine learning tasks. It's also alleged that Google will use a custom image signal processor (ISP) and image sensors to improve upon its already well-regarded photography prowess.

It should come as no surprise that Google would eventually want to develop its own SoC that could be used across smartphone and Chromebook product families. Apple has created its own chips for years with the A-Series, and the new M1 is found in everything from the iPad Pro to the new 24-inch iMac.





Our last report indicated that the Pixel 6 would have a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, which Weinbach alleges will have a 120Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution. The Pixel 6 Pro, on the other hand, will get a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution while retaining the 120Hz refresh rate. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will allegedly have batteries with a capacity of around 4,500 mAh and 5,000 mAh, respectively.

We have to take this information with a big grain of salt at the moment but expect the leaks to pick up in pace between now and the eventual [rumored] fall release for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.