Google Pixel 6 And 6 Pro's Radical New Designs Allegedly Exposed In Fresh Leak





When Google launched the Pixel 5 last year as its "flagship" Android smartphone, it was a bit disappointing on the specs front. After all, the smartphone debuted with a mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC instead of the Snapdragon 865/865+ found in the competition. It also lacked features that many expect in flagships, like an in-display fingerprint reader and copious amounts of RAM.

However, Google is reportedly looking to make a splash with its next-generation flagship Pixel smartphone. According to a new report, there will be a Pixel 6 and a larger Pixel 6 Pro. There isn't anything radical here from the front as we see a large display with tiny bezels all-around along with a center-mounted hole-punch display for the selfie camera. Google is also reportedly adopting an in-display fingerprint reader instead of the rear-mounted sensor on the Pixel 5.





Moving around to the back is where things get interesting. We see a tri-color scheme with a dominant white (Pixel 6) or peach (Pixel 6 Pro) finish with a black horizontal band that houses the rear cameras. Directly above the camera band is a deep orange accent color. The Pixel 6 reportedly features two cameras on the rear, while the larger Pixel 6 Pro adds one more, taking the total to three.

All this information is coming to us via leaker Jon Prosser, who has a spotty record regarding leaks. Most recently, Google came out and directly shot down Prosser's claim that the Pixel 5a was canceled. The company made the unusual move of confirming that the Pixel 5a would arrive "later this year in the U.S. and Japan and announced in line with when last year's a-series phone was introduced."





But Prosser is getting backup in the case of these Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro renders. Max Weinbach independently confirmed that the renders are accurate, "but color isn't."

Google I/O kicks off next week, but it's unlikely that the Pixel 5a or the Pixel 6/6 Pro will be announced at the developer-centric event. Instead, both smartphones will probably be announced at a separate device-centric event during later summer/early fall.