New Google Pixel 6 Pro Photo Leaks Confirm 6.7-inch Display And Periscope Camera





A week ago, we got our first look at the upcoming Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro courtesy of renders commissioned by Jon Prosser. The Pixel family of smartphones has never been thoughts of as "fashion-forward," but the new Pixel 6 lineup looks to have a design flair that wasn't present in previous generations.

Today, we're getting further confirmation of the new design direction. New renders presented by OnLeaks seemingly back up Prosser's sourcing and fills in a bit more detail at the same time. The Pixel 6 Pro will allegedly have a 6.67-inch display, the largest ever to grace a Pixel smartphone. For better or worse, it's said that the display will curve along the edges, which some users don't like because of distortion.

Google Pixel 6 Pro

There's no information on the refresh rate, but we'd assume that it'll be at least 90Hz like previous Pixel flagships and most likely 120Hz to better compete with the Samsung Galaxy S family. However, we can see a hole punch cutout for the selfie camera at the top of the display, and there will be an in-display fingerprint reader.

A triple camera setup is confirmed on the rear of the device, although it's alleged that a pericope zoom lens will join the primary and ultra-wide cameras. Finally, the device reportedly measures 163.9mm x 75.8mm x 8.9mm (11.5mm thick, including the camera bump).

Google Pixel 6

Moving down a notch is the Pixel 6, which will have a 6.4-inch display. Unlike the Pixel 6 Pro, the display is flat without curved edges. It also retains the hole punch cutout for the selfie camera, but flipping over to the back shows just a two-camera array (without a periscope lens). The Pixel 6 allegedly measures 158.6mm x 74.8mm x 8.9mm (11.8mm thick, taking into account the camera bump).

Both smartphones include wireless charging, stereo speakers (mounted at the bottom) and will come preloaded with Android 12. Google will likely use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 SoC in the Pixel 6 family, although we still hear rumors that the company's own custom silicon might make an appearance. We haven't heard much on that front in over a month, so we'll keep our ears to the ground as we get closer to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro launch.

And speaking of a launch date, we can expect both phones to drop at a Google hardware event sometime in early fall 2021.